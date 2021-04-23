Amarinder Singh Alleges 'hijacking' Of Punjab's Oxygen Supplies, Raises Concerns At Meet

On Friday, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh claimed that his state's oxygen supplies which come from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are being "hijacked". Speaking at PM Modi's virtual meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation, Singh called upon the Centre to ensure the regular supply of oxygen quota allocated to Punjab. Seeking parity in the pricing of vaccines for the Centre and states, he sought permission from the Union government to use SDRF funds for the novel coronavirus inoculation. Mentioning that the vaccination in the last one week has been slightly low owing to an insufficient supply of doses, he revealed that the current stock can last only three days.

Moreover, the senior Congress leader also expressed concern over the lack of clarity on the number of vaccine doses to be made available by the Centre after May 1. On this occasion, Singh highlighted that the shortage and black marketing of medicines like Remdesivir are creating panic among the people. According to him, it was necessary to make people aware that these drugs are not "magic wands". At present, there are 40,584 active cases in Punjab while 2,70,946 patients have been discharged and 8189 fatalities have been recorded.

In today's Review, requested PM @NarendraModi Ji for:

- Regular supply of allocated quota of Oxygen, essential medicines & vaccine

- Proper system of vaccine allocation from May 1st

- Use of SDRF funds for vaccination

- Parity in vaccine pricing for Centre & States. pic.twitter.com/i05pSseVvA — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 23, 2021

There are 24,28,616 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 1,36,48,159 patients have been discharged and 1,86,920 fatalities have been reported. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala account for 59.12% of the country's total active cases. 3,32,730 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. 10 states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan reported 75.01% of the new cases. With 1,93,279 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries has soared to 1,36,48,159.

On the other hand, 82 per cent of the 2263 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand. With 7 states/Union Territories not recording any fresh death, the fatality rate stands at 1.15%. A total of 11,49,03,800 persons have been inoculated in India till now, 1,99,38,630 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. Owing to a continuous rise in cases, many hospitals across the country are witnessing a shortage of beds, oxygens and key drugs such as Remdesivir.