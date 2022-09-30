Amarinder Singh Announces He Won't Contest Lok Sabha Polls But Remains Available For BJP

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, former Punjab Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Captain Amarinder Singh announced that he will not contest elections stating that he had "long innings" in politics.

Speaking to Republic, Singh said, "I have told the BJP President, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister wherever BJP wishes to use me I will be there. I had long innings. Twice MP, six times MLA, once a minister in Punjab and twice Chief Minister. That is long innings, now I'm not going to contest these elections."

In the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab, Amarinder Singh lost the election to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Ajit Pal Kohli, who secured 47,704 votes against Captain's 28,007.

Prior to the polls, Captain parted ways with Congress and formed his own party - Punjab Lok Congress Party. Earlier this month, his party merged with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

'Mallikarjun Kharge is one of lackeys,' says Captain on Congress elections

On the Congress presidential elections, the BJP leader said that Mallikarjun Kharge is the one of lackeys of the Gandhis. "I would like Shashi to come because he has a lot of experience and brilliant speaker but they will make Kharge as he is one of their lackeys," he said.

When asked if congress has already selected Kharge for the president's post the why this drama, the ex-CM said, "When they decided to change me and make Channi why did they have all this drama? This is the way the Congress party thinks now. This is a different Congress party, not the party I joined 50 years ago. Today it is entirely in hands of two children- Rahul and Priyanka. They are advised by Chowdhury and Venugopal."

He also stated that Sonia Gandhi is not intervening in the Congress crisis as she is not keeping well.