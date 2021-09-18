Last Updated:

Amarinder Singh Breaks Silence On Congress; Tells Arnab He's Been 'humiliated, Betrayed'

In a super-exclusive interview with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Captain Amarinder Singh shed light on events that led to his resignation.

Written By
Kamal Joshi

Image: PTI


In a super-exclusive interview with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after stepping down as Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder Singh exposed Congress conspiracy against him. Questioned the need for three observers fielded by the grand old party in the state, Captain Amarinder Singh said that it was a preplanned move to remove him from the Chief Minister's seat.

"Why do you need 3 observers? Why call everyone in the night? The meaning was that they wanted to remove me as CM," Captain told Arnab after stepping down as Chief Minister. 

The Captain alleged that he was not informed about the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting despite being the leader. Angry and saddened over this, Amarinder Singh said he "telephoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and informed her about his decision to resign."

READ | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh hands over resignation to Punjab Guv; son confirms news

Singh further said that he felt humiliated by the actions of the Congress party. "I felt humiliated. Didn't think of it, but that is perhaps because of my association with Sonia Gandhi & children. I thought this wouldn't happen," former Punjab CM said.

READ | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh resigns along with Council of Ministers; says 'felt humiliated'

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh resigns as CM 

Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Punjab to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit. After quitting the top posit, the CM said that he was unhappy with the party leadership, adding that had been summoned thrice by the High Command in the past two months. 

READ | Omar Abdullah mocks Congress after Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh resigns

Singh, however, asserted that quitting the post doesn't mean that he is leaving politics. "There is always an option of future. I will talk to my loyalists, and make a decision regarding the same. "I will let you all know," he said.

READ | Cong's BV Srinivas rebuts Amarinder Singh's 'humiliated' remark, preaches party's values

The development comes as factionalism resurfaced in the state unit. When the tussle in Punjab escalated in August, the Congress leadership had appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the state party president apparently against the desire of the Chief Minister.

READ | 'Capt Amarinder likely to join another party,' says SAD; 'CM's resignation a face-saver'

Despite Sidhu's appointment, the Congress has failed to calm Punjab Congress' ship eventually leading to Amarinder Singh's resignation. 

Tags: Amarinder Singh, Punjab, Punjab CM
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND