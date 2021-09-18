Amarinder Singh Breaks Silence On Congress; Tells Arnab He's Been 'humiliated, Betrayed'

In a super-exclusive interview with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after stepping down as Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder Singh exposed Congress conspiracy against him. Questioned the need for three observers fielded by the grand old party in the state, Captain Amarinder Singh said that it was a preplanned move to remove him from the Chief Minister's seat.

"Why do you need 3 observers? Why call everyone in the night? The meaning was that they wanted to remove me as CM," Captain told Arnab after stepping down as Chief Minister.

The Captain alleged that he was not informed about the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting despite being the leader. Angry and saddened over this, Amarinder Singh said he "telephoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and informed her about his decision to resign."

Singh further said that he felt humiliated by the actions of the Congress party. "I felt humiliated. Didn't think of it, but that is perhaps because of my association with Sonia Gandhi & children. I thought this wouldn't happen," former Punjab CM said.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh resigns as CM

Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Punjab to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit. After quitting the top posit, the CM said that he was unhappy with the party leadership, adding that had been summoned thrice by the High Command in the past two months.

Singh, however, asserted that quitting the post doesn't mean that he is leaving politics. "There is always an option of future. I will talk to my loyalists, and make a decision regarding the same. "I will let you all know," he said.

The development comes as factionalism resurfaced in the state unit. When the tussle in Punjab escalated in August, the Congress leadership had appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the state party president apparently against the desire of the Chief Minister.

Despite Sidhu's appointment, the Congress has failed to calm Punjab Congress' ship eventually leading to Amarinder Singh's resignation.