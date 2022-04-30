Amarinder Singh Condemns Attack On PLC Worker; Questions Law & Order Situation In Punjab

Former Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday condemned the recent attack on his party spokesman, Sandeep Gorsi. While speaking to ANI, Amarinder Singh stated that the attack demonstrates the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The PLC chief's statement came after Gorsi was attacked by over a dozen people on Friday while he, along with his wife, was sitting in his office in Amritsar's Lawrence Road.

Lashing out at the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, Amarinder Singh said, "This was reflective of the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government." Singh further demanded immediate arrest and strict action against the culprits.

The former Punjab CM further added, "The criminals were having a field day as the government remained clueless about things." He also highlighted that several unlawful incidents like murder, loot, and robbery were taking place daily in the state at an alarming frequency.

Amarinder Singh further asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to focus more on his state affairs, especially the deteriorating law and order situation, which is a matter of concern. Punjab Lok Congress spokesperson Sandeep Gorsi was attacked by six unidentified persons while he was working in his office at Nehru Shopping Complex. He sustained injuries in the assault and was admitted to a private hospital.

Capt Amarinder Singh reacts to Patiala violence

In the wake of a massive clash between Shiv Sena and a pro-Khalistani group on April 29 in Patiala, Captain Amarinder appealed to the citizens not to get provoked. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Concerned about the tense situation arising due to clashes between two groups in Patiala.”

He further added, "People of Patiala are peace-loving and I appeal to them to not get provoked." Furthermore, the former Chief Minister tagged the Punjab Police and said, “Hope that Punjab Police will take firm action and ensure that law and order is maintained."

Patiala violence

The incident happened earlier on Friday when the pro-Khalistani group clashed with Shiv Sena workers, who were carrying out a procession against the prevalence of the ‘anti-national’ Khalistani organizations in Patiala. Sacked Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla, who was charged for leading the anti-Khalistan protest in Patiala, has been sent to two-day police custody.

The former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh lost to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli in the Assembly Election 2022 of Punjab.