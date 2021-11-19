Amarinder Singh Grateful To PM Modi For Repealing Farm Laws; Urges Farmers To Return Home

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for repealing the three farm laws and said that it was a big-hearted gesture. Captain Amarinder Singh also added that the move is no gift but a decision taken with deep analysis and discussions. While speaking on the political angel, the former CM mentioned that he is going to share seats with BJP but have not yet seen this move politically.

Captain Amarinder Singh thankful to PM Modi:

"I am very thankful to him, no one can do more than this. Yesterday Kattarpur corridor operation was also resumed. I want protesting farmers to go home and celebrate. This is a prime ministerial assurance to the entire nation and only legality left. On 29th November Parliament will meet and withdraw the laws officially. PM Modi apologised also, what else can he do," said Amarinder Singh.

When asked if he would like to take credit for the move as Captain has always spoken against the laws, he replied, 'This was Prime Minister's decision only'.

"I will not take any credit, this was Prime Minister's decision for farmers of the country,"

Political motive behind the withdrawal of three farm laws:

"We are doing seat adjustments with the BJP, have not seen it politically yet. One thing is clear that agriculture is very diverse in India Punjab. North, South, East of West, it is different in Himachal and Punjab. Kisans of Punjab were not okay with it so we objected and now it has been taken back," mentioned Captain.

Captain Amarinder Singh on Parali issue:

Marking that this is related to health, Captain extended support to the Supreme Court's decision and added that Parali or stubble burning is injuries to health and it should end. Meanwhile, the former Punjab Chief Minister had earlier tweeted and said the Government's decision to repeal farm laws is 'Great news!' and he is 'sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gurupurab announced the Centre's decision to withdraw farm laws brought in last year.

Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 19, 2021

Image: Republic