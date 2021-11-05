'Amarinder Singh Ignored State's Interests In Lust For Power': Punjab DyCM Slams Ex-leader

Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa came down heavily on Captain Amarinder Singh for his inaction against Congress MLAs and Ministers involved in illegal sand mining. Randhawa handled the portfolios of Cooperation and Jails in the Cabinet headed by Singh. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he claimed that the ex-Punjab CM's failure to take action in this regard reflected his "inefficiency and incompetency".

Randhawa remarked, "Captain Amarinder Singh, wasn't it your inefficiency and incompetency that as CM you didn’t act against those involved in sand mining or the self-proclaimed saviour of Punjab ignored the interests of state for his lust of power". He also asserted that Singh owes an explanation to the people for not annulling the Shiromani Akali Dal-era power purchase agreements. Maintaining that the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government had the "courage" to terminate the PPAs, he refuted the notion that this was a piecemeal measure ahead of the 2022 Punjab polls.

(2/2) you promised doing away with the PPAs.Alas!You didn't lived up to your commitments. You owe an explanation to the people of Punjab.The present government had the courage to annul the PPAs.Proof enough of our intentions.and this is not a Lollypop given by our Government — Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (@Sukhjinder_INC) November 4, 2021

Amarinder Singh quits Congress

Formally resigning from Congress on November 2, Singh wrote a scathing 7-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi explaining the rationale behind his decision. Recalling his political journey, he asserted that the Congress government fulfilled 92% of the 2017 election manifesto promises during his tenure as the CM. Alleging the role of Congress MLAs and Ministers, in illegal sand mining, he conceded, "One of my enduring regrets would remain as to why I did not take some of them to task. The thought that it would embarrass my party held me back".

Moreover, he revealed that Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed as the Punjab Congress president despite his opposition and the unanimous advice of almost all of MPs from the state. Terming Sidhu as the Pakistani deep state's acolyte, Singh said, "Unfortunately rather than being reined in, he (Sidhu) was patronised by Rahul and Priyanka, while you chose to turn a blind eye to the shenanigans of this gentleman who was aided and abetted by the General Secretary in-charge Harish Rawat, perhaps the most dubious individual I had the occasion to make acquaintance of". He reiterated that Sidhu is a person of "unstable mind".