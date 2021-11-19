Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, commended the Centre's decision to repeal three contentious agrarian laws. In addition, Amarinder Singh interpreted the Union government's decision to increase and extend the Border Security Forces' (BSF) jurisdiction from 15km to 50km from the Pakistan border in Punjab.

"Today is Guru Purab and the resumption of Kartarpur Corridor too, what could be a better day than this?" Captain Singh stated.

Upon being asked about the lingering resistance of farmers and unions in order to conclude protests to return to normalcy, he said, "See, the main objective of the protest was to get three farm laws repealed, the Prime Minister has said it, but what is everyone mistrusting him for? It’s a great occasion and they should go home celebrate the decision."

Furthermore, he reiterated PM Modi's commitment to constitute special committees to evaluate MSPs. PM Modi has said that towards the end of November, he will house meetings on the same issue, Captain Amarinder added.

Was national security at stake amid farmers' protests?

Speaking on issues and threats to national security and if anti-India elements hijacked aspects of the farmers' protest, Amarinder Singh said, "as long as the anti-India threats and contribution from farmers' issue, I had no report when I was the Punjab CM."

"Yes, but there was a major inflow of weapons and explosives from Pakistan. We had multiple drone activities, sometimes over the river and other times in the air. We had authorities pick up hundreds of weapons," ex-Punjab CM stated.

"Where is it now? The weapons are stacked somewhere and the government should know. What was the objective of all this? I have worked here for over 9 and a half years. I know how things work," Captain Singh further said.

'Drones carrying weapons & drugs from Pakistan' captured

Upon being asked about a surge in unlawful and terror activities to polarise the farmers' protest, as suggested by himself, he vouched, "Absolutely! we have been in touch with central agencies. Why do you think I met with the Home Minister? These are major issues. Punjab Police and BSF discovered God knows how many drones with such a large number of weapons, I don't want to get into the figures."

"They (drones) were carrying counterfeit currency, ammunition, heroin and weapons. First, they (drones) came from the river and then came up to 31kms from the border," he added.

He was asked if he conformed to PM Modi's decision to check nefarious designs amid farmers' protests. He replied, "I don't know of any anti-national elements in farmers protest but weapons have come from Pakistan" under the aegis of Khalistani, Tiger Force of Khalistan (TFK) and other terror groups.