Amarinder Singh May Announce Pro-Punjab & Nationalist Party Post Oct 15; Plans Big Meeting

In a big scoop from Punjab, Republic on Friday was informed that former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will be holding a key meeting on Monday, October 4. In the said meeting, sources say that Amarinder Singh will be deciding on what is next for the former Punjab CM- which will include discussions on a possible new party. The announcement of the party, sources added, can be made anytime after October 15. The main aim of the party will be the 'security of the state and the nation'

Captain Amarinder is currently in talks with 'like-minded parties' to have a tacit understanding of them. An alliance with these parties in the Punjab Assembly polls due for 2022 is likely.

'Will not let Sidhu win'

Soon after arriving in Chandigarh from his Delhi visit, Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday had once again attacked Navjot Singh Sidhu and said that he is 'not the right man' to rule Punjab. Speaking to the media, Captain Amarinder had said that he will fight Sidhu from wherever he stands in the upcoming assembly polls and added that he will not let him win.

Having said that, Captain Amarinder also confirmed the reports doing the rounds that he would be resigning from the Congress party. "Yes, I am resigning from Congress," he said adding that he is, however, not joining BJP as was being speculated after his meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his brief Delhi visit.

Amarinder Singh steps down from CM post; 'Not leaving politics'

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the erstwhile Punjab CM in the loop. Announcing the decision on Twitter, Rawat asserted that the party had received a representation from a large number of MLAs demanding a meeting. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation".

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Captain Amarinder Singh one-by-one listed down all the times he was subjected to humiliation in the party. "First, they called the MLAs trying to find out if the Chief Minister is doing the job or not, calling it just a way of finding out things. Then, the second time they were called again to Delhi, and now again here, in Chandigarh," the ex-CM said, adding that there is a limit to humiliation and he could not have worked this way.

During the exclusive interview, Amarinder Singh had also made it clear that he is not leaving politics. "I am in talks with my friends and my family, and will soon let you people know about the future," the former Punjab CM had said, underlining that all options were open for him- be it joining some other party or forming his own party.