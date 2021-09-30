Amarinder Singh May Float New Pro-Punjab, Nationalist Party; Talking To Like-minded Others

Soon after Captain Amarinder Singh said that he would be resigning from Congress, a source close to the former CM on Thursday informed Republic TV that he is likely to float a new party in the state of Punjab, ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, the main aim of which will be the 'security of the state and the nation'. Sources say Captain Amarinder is in talks with 'like-minded parties', and has a tacit understanding with these parties.

This comes on the same day Captain Amrinder Singh said that he would be tendering his resignation from the Congress party, after stepping down from the post of Punjab Chief Minister. Captain Amarinder Singh said that he will be tendering his resignation to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, speaking to reporters in Delhi. He was on a trip to the national capital, during which he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Change in Punjab leadership

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the erstwhile Punjab CM in the loop. Announcing the decision on Twitter, Rawat asserted that the party had received a representation from a large number of MLAs demanding a meeting. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation".

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Captain Amarinder Singh one-by- one listed down all the times he was subjected to humiliation in the party. "First, they called the MLAs trying to find out if the Chief Minister is doing the job or not, calling it just a way of finding out things. Then, the second time they were called again to Delhi, and now again here, in Chandigarh," the ex-CM shad aid, adding that there is a limit to humiliation and he could not have worked this way.

During the exclusive interview, Amarinder Singh had also made it clear that he is not leaving politics. "I am in talks with my friends and my family, and will soon let you people know about the future," the former Punjab CM had said, underlining that all options were open for him- be it joining some other party or forming his own party.