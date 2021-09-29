Amarinder Singh Meets Amit Shah; Not Ruling Out Forming Own Party Or Joining BJP

As Congress crumbles in Punjab, former state Chief Minister and party MLA Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. The development comes a day after Captain Amarinder had asserted that he is going to Delhi to vacate his Kapurthala house, and not to meet political leaders, in what was clearly a very thin ruse. Captain's assertion was in relation to speculation of him visiting Delhi to meet political leaders, and join hands with a political party before the 2022 assembly election in Punjab. In the meeting between Captain Amarinder, and Amit Shah, the three contnetious laws were also discussed.

Soon after, a source close to Captain Amarinder Singh in conversation with Republic Media Network said that the former Punjab CM has kept all his options open. "Captain has all options open. He has neither ruled out forming his own party nor joining BJP," the source said, adding that 'everything will be clear in a few hours'.

BJP says 'Will be in the interest of the country'

"Here's a former CM who has raised the concern of Navjot Singh Sidhu jeopardizing security as has also been pointed out by Kapil Sibal, Manish Tiwary, and many other Congress leaders," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, underlining that if Captain Amarinder Singh and Amit Shah are meeting, it is definitely for the national interest.

'Captain meeting Home Minister of country, it will surely be in the interest of the country': Gaurav Bhatia, National Spokesperson, BJP on Captain Amarinder - Amit Shah meeting underway. Watch #LIVE updates here https://t.co/oefJxIhn1D pic.twitter.com/9OnJYYZgtO — Republic (@republic) September 29, 2021

Captain Amarinder Singh's exit from Congress

Citing humiliation, the former Chief Minister had informed Congress President Sonia Gandhi that he cannot run a government when not given freedom. Terming Sidhu as an incompetent, anti-national, and pro-Pakistan man, Captain Amarinder Singh had said that he would oppose if Sidhu was picked as the next CM. However, the grand-old party picked 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi, who was sworn in as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, though the possibility of Sidhu being the CM face for the upcoming elections was still open then.

Meanwhile, Congress in Punjab is in free-fall. Days after Charanjit Singh Channi replaced Amarinder Singh as the Chief Minister of Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the presidentship of Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee (PPCC) citing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner". After Sidhu's resignation, many of his loyalists like Razia Sultana also tendered their resignation. It is not clear what specifically Sidhu has fallen out with the Congress High Command over.

Sources have informed Republic that the Congress high command has decided not to indulge any further in talks with Sidhu. Talking with Channi, the high command hopes to come to a plausible solution, sources said.

(Image: ANI/File)