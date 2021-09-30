Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at his residence in the national capital on Thursday. The meeting between the two took place a day after Captain Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. Singh's meeting with Doval also comes as the former has repeatedly raised security and infiltration concerns in the border state, Punjab. Meanwhile, in another major update, sources have informed that Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the second time on Thursday.

Delhi: Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh leaves from the residence of NSA Ajit Doval pic.twitter.com/1pusKM9HhO — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

The meeting between Amarinder Singh and Ajit Doval also comes as the ex-Punjab CM himself is a former Army veteran. In addition, he has raised security issues many times, including the threats of drones emanating from the Pakistani side of the international border.

Captain Amarinder Singh meets HM Amit Shah; raises farmers' issue

Earlier on Wednesday, Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his Delhi residence. The meeting between the two leaders sparked off fresh speculations about his next political move after quitting as the Punjab Chief Minister. In the hour-long meeting, Singh also raised the issue of farmers’ protest and appealed to the Home Minister to resolve the crisis urgently. Singh tweeted that he also requested the Home Minister to repeal the laws and guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification.

Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. #NoFarmersNoFood — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 29, 2021

According to sources, Captain Amarinder Singh has kept 'all options open'. He has neither ruled out forming his own party nor joining the BJP. During his tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu, Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the Punjab CM earlier this month, after 4.5 years of service. However, the Punjab Congress crisis further escalated when Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Congress Chief on Tuesday.

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as PPCC chief

In a shocking development on Tuesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). His move came days after he was appointed as the Punjab Congress chief, thereby triggering another turmoil for the party in the state. In his video statement, Sidhu remarked that he cannot compromise with his ethics and instilled that he did not want a "repeat system of tainted leaders and officers in the state."

"I have no personal rivalry with anyone. 17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make a difference, to take a stand and to make people's lives better. This is my only religion," Sidhu said.

The unprecedented move also comes ahead of the Punjab assembly elections to be held in 2022. Even so, the Congress high command is in a 'wait and watch' mode and has made it clear to no longer convince Sidhu, according to Republic Media Network's sources. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been asked to come out with a solution without making a reshuffle in the cabinet, it added.

