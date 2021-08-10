Amarinder Singh Meets Prashant Kishor Ahead Of Talks With Party High-command In Delhi

Days after resigning as the political advisor to the Punjab CM, poll-strategist Prashant Kishor met Captain Amarinder Singh in Delhi on Tuesday. This development comes hours ahead of Amarinder Singh's meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Prashant Kishor was captured entering Kapurthala house in the national capital, where Captain Amarinder Singh is lodged on Tuesday afternoon. Over the last few months, the duo has held several rounds of meetings ever since Prashant Kishor joined Captain's team as a principal advisor in March 2021.

Prashant Kishor quits as CM's advisor

The meeting between Kishor and Singh is also the first official meeting after the former resigned as political advisor to the Punjab CM on August 5, citing his wish to 'take a temporary break from an active role in public life'. While Kishor had been appointed as the CM's advisor with a cabinet rank position in March, he had not taken charge to date. The news came amid rumours of Prashant Kishor joining the Congress party.

After his appointment, reports had claimed that Prashant Kishor suggested not giving tickets to nearly one-third of the incumbent lawmakers which ruffled feathers of several leaders of the Punjab Congress. Several leaders reportedly questioned Kishor's authority adding that the party decided the tickets. His appointment was also apposed by then-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and Congress' state affairs in-charge Asha Kumari who said that the political strategist was not needed for the next Assembly election.

Sidhu camp seeks time to meet Sonia Gandhi

Meanwhile, amid Captain's meeting, newly-appointed state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's camp on Tuesday sought time to meet interim president Sonia Gandhi. The meeting has been reportedly called to discuss the 18-point agenda given by senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge to CM Amarinder Singh. The letter, written by 5 Ministers and 7 MLAs from Sidhu's camp, has alleged that Captain is deliberately delaying taking action on the issues mentioned in the agenda.

It is pertinent to note that this will be the first meeting between Captain and the high command after Sidhu was appointed as state president. Sources have informed that a cabinet reshuffle, which has long been delayed due to the infighting, is likely on the cards.