Amarinder Singh 'not Worried' About Congress Infighting, Rules Out Taking Up National Role

Weighing in on the internal crisis within the Congress party, Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh on Saturday stressed that he is not worried about the present situation. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, he maintained that ups and downs are normal in a healthy democracy. To buttress his point, he recalled that BJP only had two Lok Sabha MPs in 1984.

Observing that he had seen a lot of similar situations in the past, Singh asserted that the Congress Working Committee will decide the way forward after Sonia Gandhi decides to step down as the party president. In a reference to the dissent expressed by some party leaders, he reiterated that it is the internal matter of Congress. On this occasion, the Punjab CM ruled out the possibility of emerging as a contender for the post of Congress president, adding that he is more fond of state politics.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh remarked, "You have your ups and downs. This is a part of a healthy democracy. I remember a day when BJP had 2 MPs. I am not worried about it. My leader is the Congress president- Mrs. Sonia Gandhi. When she decides to give up, then the Working Committee will decide who has to come. I have seen lots of things happening in the last 52 years of my politics. After Indiraji died, I have heard people saying who after Indiraji? I have seen other events happen. I have seen Mrs. Gandhi since 1998 when she became the president and in 1999, she brought me as the PCC president. What happens within the party is our business."

'I have never been fond of national politics. I have always been fond of state politics. That doesn’t mean that I am not fond of my nation. Like this what is happening, I don’t want all my farmers to starve. I don’t want my industries to collapse. This is what I can do for my state and give strength to my country. I want that such problems should not arise in the state so that we can think about the future," he added.

Dissent within Congress party

Though the Congress top brass managed to pacify 23 party leaders who raised serious concerns in August, the debacle in the recently concluded Bihar polls and by-elections in other states has again led to infighting. For instance, P Chidambaram raised concerns about Congress' recent performance especially the by-election results of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka in an interview to a Hindi daily. Observing that Congress contested more seats than its organisational strength in Bihar, he added that the party should have refused to fight in the 25 seats where BJP or its allies have been winning for nearly two decades. Chidambaram called for a comprehensive review of a downturn in Congress' electoral fortunes.

Moreover, his party colleague Kapil Sibal contended that the people of the country "don't consider Congress to be an effective alternative". In further embarrassment for the party, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Ghulam Nabi Azad opined that a 5-star culture had taken root in Congress. While exonerating Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for Congress' failures, he noted that the party is at its lowest in the last 72 years. He said that it was imperative for Congress to conduct election from the block to the national level, provide a programme to the party and ensure accountability to make it a viable national alternative.

