Amarinder Singh Raises Alarm Over 'weapons & Heroin' Sent Into Punjab from Pakistan

During Amarinder Singh's first interview soon after resigning as Punjab CM, with the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami, the outgoing leader elaborated on more than one grievance with the Congress party and its leadership. Additionally, Captain Singh stated security concerns over 'weapons & heroin' that is being sneaked into Punjab by Pakistan. Speaking about his high-profile feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu, Captain Singh said that Sidhu is 'incompetent' and not the right man to lead Punjab as CM.

Apart from voicing concerns over Sidhu's 'incompetence', Captain Singh also lashed out at his former subordinate over his infamous visit to Pakistan for Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony, where he had hugged Pak Army Chief Bajwa.

First interview after Punjab CM Amarinder Singh resigns

Stating that national security stood as a concern, given that Punjab shares borders with Pakistan, Captain Singh told Arnab Goswami that the Centre and state must 'work together' which they were doing.

"Every day they are bringing weapons, heroin into my state. We are a state bordering Pakistan. We have to work together with the Centre on national security," Amarinder Singh said during the exclusive conversation on Republic TV.

Amarinder Singh says Navjot Singh Sidhu not good for Punjab

Alleging that Navjot Singh Sidhu received support from Pakistan and he also attended PM Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony despite Singh's disapproval, Captain Amarinder Singh vouched that he would 'not support Sidhu' because of his 'incompetence'. He said, "I will not support Sidhu. I removed that person from my Cabinet. Why will I back the incompetent man?"

Upon being asked about Navjot's leadership in Punjab and what next after a pro-Pakistan leader takes over and when national security goes for a toss, Captain Singh mentioned that he had condemned Sidhu's meeting with PM Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa. "I had condemned Sidhu when he went to Pakistan and met Imran Khan & Bajwa," Singh informed.

At the end of the interview, perhaps the most pivotal moment, Captain Amarinder was asked if he believes that Sidhu is getting support from across the border. 'I do believe so, I've said it from day 1 that he went. He's a friend of Imran Khan, I said to not go, I was CM, he didn't listen. Then he hugged Bajwa. Then he takes credit for Kartarpur. I asked why he hugged Bajwa when daily my Jawans were being killed at the border. He doesn't care, he's only interested in himself and his contacts in Pakistan. So what is there, what isn't, is not for me to say, it's for the central agencies to see."

Captain Amarinder Singh further brought to attention that he has repeatedly informed Sidhu of Pakistanis killing Indian soldiers. "Does Sidhu not know that Pakistan sent drone?" Singh said during the interview with Republic Media Network.

Image: Republic World