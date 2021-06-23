Amarinder Singh Returns To Punjab Without Meeting The High Command; Rebel MLA Bajwa Reacts

In a recent development amid an internal tussle within the Punjab Congress unit, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday returned from Delhi without meeting any senior leaders of the party. Meanwhile, Congress leader and rebel Punjab minister Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday revealed that Congress high command is aware about the mistakes committed by party leaders. The statement from Bajwa came after Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with 13 anti-Amarinder MLAs. As per Bajwa, discussions happened over three highlighted points- the political situation in Punjab and the expectations of people from the state government, length of the grievances of the MPs and MLAs, and how to proceed further from here ahead of the Assembly elections.

The rebel minister added that he has no idea why Rahul Gandhi did not meet CM Amarinder Singh.

"Give it a week's time, everything will be sorted out. I was asked by the ground reality and I have no knowledge as to why Rahul Gandhi didn't meet Amarinder Singh," mentioned Partap Singh Bajwa.

A similar statement was also given by Congress' Punjab in-charge, Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday as he was quoted saying 'everything will be fine in the party'. The Congress members also chalked out a strategy as to how the party will win in the state of Punjab in the meeting. Bajwa also told reporters that he expressed party members' expectations from the party high command.

The Congress leaders are expected to soon take a decision on CM's face for the 2022 Punjab Assembly election.

I discussed ground reality, current political situation & expectations of party from high command. The high-command will take decision over this (CM's face for 2022 Assembly election): Punjab Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa said after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/sB9mQorjdj — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2021

Rahul Gandhi's meeting with 13 Anti-Amarinder MLAs

It is to be noted that ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi had summoned 13 MLAs who are dissenters against CM Captain Amarinder Singh. This includes Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Razia Sultana, Charanjit Singh Channi and Bharat Bhushan Ashu and legislators Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Kushaldeep Singh, Inderbir Bolaria, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Kuljit Singh Nagra and Tarsem Singh DC. Apart from this, Navjot Singh Sidhu's key aide Pargat Singh was also called for the meeting.

Punjab Congress crisis

The rift between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and party MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu has been going on for a long time. Sidhu had demanded intervention of the party's high command to the crisis after which both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi swoop into action. Both Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh openly criticized each other on several occasions and now both the leaders and party President Sonia Gandhi are expected to soon hold discussions to bring an end to the turmoil.