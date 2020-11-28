Amarinder Singh Rubbishes CM Khattar's Accusation Of Punjab CMO 'leading' Farmers' Protest

As the Haryana and Punjab Chief Ministers continue to play the blame-game amid the ongoing farmers' agitation, Capt. Amarinder Singh has asserted that the issue will not be solved between him and his counterpart ML Khattar. The Punjab CM lashed out at Khattar for accusing him of 'leading' the farmers' protest in the state and rubbished the claim. In an interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday, where the Punjab CM spoke at length about the farmers' protest, he also informed that he would hold talks with Centre to reach a 'meeting ground' soon.

Slamming Haryana CM ML Khattar, the Punjab CM said, "It will not be solved between me and Khattar. It will be solved between the Union and the Haryana government. Nothing to do with us. Firstly, Khattar says, 'I congratulate my farmers for not joining the agitation'. 40-50k farmers from Haryana are protesting. He doesn't know what is happening in his own state."

Moreover, Capt Amarinder Singh stated that he spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has urged them to resolve the situation. Shedding light on his talks with Shah and PM Modi, the Punjab CM highlighted that he had requested for an immediate meeting between the Centre and farmers instead of pushing to December 3. He also said that he is hopeful that a 'common ground' would be reached, after his talks with the Centre.

'Punjab CMO leading the protest'

On the other hand, Haryana CM ML Khattar has accused the Punjab government of leading the protest. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Khattar said, "Punjab farmers are protesting. Haryana farmers have stayed away. I thank Haryana farmers and police for showing restraint. Punjab Chief Minister is responsible and fanning this protest. Office bearers of the Punjab Chief Minister's Office are leading the protest."

Earlier, the two chief ministers had engaged in a war of words on Twitter over the farmer's protest. Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh told ML Khattar that he should have 'tried to talk' to the farmers before the 'Dilli Chalo' march. The Punjab Chief Minister had asserted that it is the farmers who need to be 'convinced' about the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and not him. Singh's comments were in response to Khattar's challenge of quitting politics if there is any change in the existing rules of MSP.

The war of words on Twitter began on Thursday with the Punjab CM urging the BJP to direct their state governments to refrain from indulging in 'strong-arm tactics' against the farmers. Capt. Amarinder Singh was referring to the use of water cannons by Haryana Police to disperse farmers in Karnal proceeding towards Delhi to protest against the farm laws. The Punjab CM also claimed that farmers have been protesting in the state for two months without any problem and that the Haryana government is trying to provoke them by resorting to force. In response, CM Khattar alleged that he has been trying to reach out to his Punjab counterpart but he has only been 'tweeting and running away from talks'.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar did not prepone the date of talks with farm unions and reiterated that farmers should talk to the Centre on December 3. The Union Minister's invite came even as the situation at the Delhi border has been tense as thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab and neighbouring states marched towards the national capital. Tomar also appealed the farmers to call off the agitation in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the winter season.

Farmers' union had earlier met with the Centre at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on November 13 to discuss the contentious farm laws. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar represented Centre and had hoped to 'clear doubts' of the farmers before the festive season. However, the meeting which lasted nearly seven hours, failed to provide a breakthrough and ended inconclusively. Following the talks, farmers called-off the Rail Roko Andolan for a period of 15 days but remain stern in their call to protest in New Delhi.