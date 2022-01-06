Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday lambasted Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, accusing him of "tarnishing" the image of Punjab by allowing PM Modi's security to be breached. Speaking to reporters in Samana, the ex-Congress leader stated that the whole world had witnessed how a state government had failed to provide a safe route for the country's Prime Minister. He also raised security threats in the border state saying that BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt)'s government in Punjab was necessary to keep the country safe and peaceful.

While blaming the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for serious security negligence during the Prime Minister's visit to Ferozepur Amarinder Singh said, "This is not leadership, this is cowardice."

"The whole world was watching that the Punjab government has failed to provide a safe and secure way for the Prime Minister to launch various development projects," he said, talking about how this hurt Punjab on the development front as well. During his visit, PM Modi was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs.42,750 crore in the state.

Discussing how the upcoming Punjab Elections were necessary for the security of the country and the state he said, " PLC, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) will form the next government jointly as people wanted change. Unless the state is safe and peaceful, there can be no progress. Peace is essential for progress and prosperity not only for today but also for our future generations."

Major lapse in PM Modi's security

In a massive development in Punjab on Wednesday, PM Modi was forced to postpone his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. At Ferozepur, an announcement was made on the stage that his visit is cancelled "due to some reason". It was then revealed that the PM's convoy was blocked by "protesters" for 15-20 mins. Moreover, the Punjab Government failed to deploy additional security as a part of the contingency plan. Owing to this, PM Modi was forced to travel back and fly out of the Bathinda Airport.

The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognizance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. The Punjab government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.