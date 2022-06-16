Amarinder Singh Seeks Review Of 'Agnipath' Scheme; 'Not Workable For A Professional Army'

Punjab's former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on June 16 sought a review of the 'Agnipath' policy after raising a few objections against the newly launched recruitment model by the central government. Captain Amarinder Singh said that the Agnipath scheme is not viable for a professional army facing tough challenges on both eastern and western theatres. He further extended his objection and said that four years is too short a service for a soldier and that the scheme is also against the ethos of different regiments. Captain Amarinder Singh also questioned the change in the recruitment policy when the current policy is running fine and is giving the desired results.

"It will never be workable for a professional army which is faced with tough challenges on both eastern as well as western theatres,” Captain Singh said, and added that the already existing short service commission of seven and five years is alright but to have a four-year system, which is effectively three years after cutting the training and leaves is too short and not workable.

'Current recruitment system is working fine, why the change?'

Amarinder Singh, who is a military historian himself, said that the current system has worked fine thus far then why tinker with it. “Hiring soldiers for four years, with effective service of three years, is not at all militarily a good idea,” he remarked.

Besides, opposing the newly introduced 'All India All Class' system, Captain Amarinder Singh said that it will be difficult for the new recruits to adjust into the different regiments with different cultural backgrounds as they will get only four years to adjust, which is effectively three years. What seems to have been ignored, he felt, was different regiments like the Sikh Regiment, the Dogra Regiment, the Madras Regiment and so on have their own ethos which is very different from a military point of view.

Multi-state protests against 'Agnipath' scheme

Widespread protests have erupted in multiple states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme. In the aftermath of highway blockages, property damages, and torching of public vehicles, over 34 trains were cancelled.

Protests were reported from Bihar's Chhapra, Gopalganj and Kaimur districts on June 16. Moreover, three trains were torched in the state as youth protested against the Agnipath scheme by lying down on the railway tracks, blocking the roads and vandalising public property. At Nangloi, protesters blocked the railway track and raised slogans against the Centre's announced scheme.

"We prepared for long and now they have brought ToD (Tour of Duty) as a four-year job. We want the old recruitment process back," protesters said, as reported by ANI.

#WATCH | Bihar: Armed forces aspirants protest at Bhabua Road railway station, block tracks & set a train ablaze over #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme



They say, "We prepared for long&now they've brought ToD (Tour of Duty) as a 4-yr job.Don't want that but the old recruitment process" pic.twitter.com/TmhfnhHiVg — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

Image: PTI, Facebook/CAPTAMARINDER SINGH