Amarinder Singh 'shocked' At Parl Defence Panel Discussion, Backs Rahul's Step To Walk Out

Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh on Thursday expressed his shock at the discussion that reportedly took place in Wednesday's meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence. He was referring to the deliberations which took place on the rank structure, uniforms, stars and badges of the Indian Armed Forces. Calling this as a departure from the Parliamentary traditions, he backed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for walking out of this meeting.

According to him, Gandhi had tried to raise relevant issues pertaining to the faceoff with China. Singh stressed that the discussion should have focused on the present national security situation in the context of the combined threat of China and Pakistan. Lashing out at a suggestion from an MP in the panel, the senior Congress leader said, "One MP said that all three services should have the same uniform. Such people who are a part of this committee should at least read up something and come. They should know the history and the ethos of the Army, Air Force and the Navy".

Capt. Amarinder Singh remarked, "What happened yesterday is akin to finishing the Parliamentary traditions. Parliament is a policy-making body. This is supposed to be a high-level discussion. The discussion should have been on issues that Rahulji tried to raise such as China policy, Pakistan policy and the food, accommodation and equipment of soldiers in Ladakh."

He added, "The country is facing a crisis. China and Pakistan have an eye on us. Both of them are friends at this juncture. Instead of discussing this, you deliberate on small things. Every member has the right to raise issues. Then, they didn’t let it happen."

Shocked with the discussion in our Parliamentary Defence Committee where members were discussing the type of polish to be used for buttons on the Armed Forces Uniform instead of finding ways to counter the joint China-Pak threat. @RahulGandhi rightly walked out of this mockery. pic.twitter.com/tP9hLtxpYb — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 17, 2020

Congress MPs stage a walkout

During the meeting of the parliamentary panel, the Wayanad MP said that time was being wasted in discussing the uniforms of the Armed Forces instead of talking about the Chinese aggression and ways to strengthen the soldiers in Ladakh. However, the committee's chairperson Jual Oram allegedly did not allow him to speak. Subsequently, Congress MPs Rajeev Satav and Revanth Reddy left the meeting along with their former party president.

Mocking Gandhi for his poor attendance in key meetings, Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar opined, "Rahul Gandhi said instead of important issues, why are smaller issues being discussed. Maybe he does not know that there are meetings to set the agenda for the year. He was not present at that time. In the past one and a half years, 14 meetings took place out of which he was present only in 2 of them. When there is a perfect time to speak, at that time he won't speak. His colleagues too will follow him and then blame the government and the BJP that they are not discussing important issues."

