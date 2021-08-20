Amarinder Singh, Sidhu Meet At Farmhouse, Agree On 10-member 'strategic Policy Group'

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu met Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh at the latter's farmhouse on Friday morning. The duo discussed several issues related to the Punjab government and agreed upon a 10-member ‘Strategic Policy Group’ for better party-government coordination. The 10-member group headed by Amarinder Singh has been tasked with expeditating government programmes and reform initiatives of the Punjab Congress. The group will meet weekly and will hold consultations with other ministers, experts etc as and when required, as per ANI.

Punjab Govt forms 10-member ‘Strategic Policy Group’

The 10-member group headed by the Chief Minister consists of Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Social Security Minister Aruna Chaudhary as members, along with Navjot Sindh Sidhu, the four party working presidents - Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Arun Goel, and Pargat Singh.

Apart from charting the responsibilities of the group, the CM has also assigned cabinet ministers, the task of meeting Congress MLAs and functionaries every day. The Ministers have been asked to be available in Punjab Congress Bhawan every day, by rotation to discuss issues relating to their constituencies/areas and address any grievances. At least one Minister has to be present at the Congress Bhawan from the next week between 11 AM- 2 PM and in case he can not make it, he has to assign a substitute Minister in his place to take up the consultation. The rotations will be held from Monday to Friday and will help strengthen the coordination between his government and party functionaries in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly elections 2022, the Punjab CM said.

Notably, this was the second meeting between Capt Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu since the latter assumed the post of the state party chief after months of infighting.

(With Agency Inputs)