Amarinder Singh Slams AAP Leader Over Punjab Crime Figures, Terms It Highly Irresponsible

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harpal Singh Cheema for his comments on the law-and-order situation in the state. Calling his remarks "misleading and politically motivated", Captain Amarinder accused AAP of mutilating facts. The Punjab CM termed the leader’s statements as a "desperate" bid to win the 2022 electoral battle.

Amarinder Singh slams LoP over "misleading" information

According to a statement from the Punjab government, the Punjab CM said that the AAP was making false statements. Singh claimed that the Kejriwal-led party knows that they have already lost the polls, and is trying desperately to save it. Responding to Cheema's “baseless" allegations of increasing cases of crime in the state, Singh said that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) is spreading false information based on a media report. The CM termed it “highly irresponsible” behaviour from the opposition leader.

"Instead of picking up unverified data from here and there, Cheema could have approached the Director General of Police (DGP) to get the facts, which are completely removed from what he has put in his press release," Amarinder said in an official statement. “Cheema has once again proved that the AAP ideology is based on lies and fabrications, with all the leaders of Arvind Kejriwal's party having become masters of deceit,” the CM said while claiming that only 38 cases of `kidnapping for ransom' have been reported in the state since March 2017, when his government took over.

Singh went on to say that even those “meagre” 38 cases (0.5 per cent) registered were solved, with the victim's release successfully secured and the culprits arrested. Taking a dig at Cheema's false informing statements, he said, "7138 incidents cited by Cheema, who evidently cannot differentiate between kidnapping for ransom and other cases of abduction or kidnapping, but then, your total lack of experience of governance, administration or policing, this does not come as a surprise." Captain Amarinder added that, "he would not mind giving a few quick tips to the LoP to save him similar embarrassment over his total ignorance in the future".

Zero cases in Jalandhar, not 619, says CM

The CM went on to correct Cheema's claims on the kidnapping for ransom cases in various districts and said that only three cases were actually reported in Ludhiana. The opposition leader had claimed that 1032 such cases were reported in the district. Similarly, the CM added that only two cases were reported in Amritsar Commissionerate and district, and no such cases were registered in the Jalandhar district. Cheema had claimed that 619 cases were reported in the region. Singh went on to claim that the law-and-order situation in Punjab is currently among the best in the country.

IMAGE: FACEBOOK