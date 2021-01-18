Amarinder Singh Slams Centre Over NIA Summons To Farmers, Calls It 'a Regressive Step'

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned at least 40 people amid allegations of the hijacking of farmers' protest against Centre's new agrarian laws. Reacting to the NIA summons, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has called it "arm twisting tactics" that would not be able to weaken the resolve of the farmers.

A statement from the Punjab CMO quoting the CM asked, "Do these farmers look like secessionists and terrorists?” The CM called the move a "regressive step", which he alleged would lead to further hardening of the farmers' stance while opining that the Centre should have instead resolved "the crisis triggered by the draconian legislations".

"These measures will not succeed in destroying the resolve of the farmers, rather the Centre will only end up provoking them into stronger reaction," Captain Amarinder said.

The CM said, "Punjabis are fighters by nature, they are imbued with the fighting spirit which makes them among the best warriors in the world," adding that the Centre’s coercive actions will only provoke the farmers from Punjab to react negatively.

"Not only had the Centre been standing on ego in its adamant refusal to repeal the black Farm Laws, it was actively and shamelessly indulging in strong-arm tactics to suppress the voice of the farmers, he said, pointing to the IT notices issued to several big Arhtiyas of Punjab about a month ago and now the NIA notices that were clearly aimed at pressurising the farmers into withdrawing their stir," the statement from CMO read.

The CM has also taken to Twitter to express his condemnation against the issuance of summons by the NIA

I strongly condemn the issuance of NIA notices to various farmers and their supporters in the midst of the anti-farm laws agitation. Do our farmers look like secessionists and terrorists? Instead of resolving the issue, @BJP4India is resorting to harassment of our farmers. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 18, 2021

READ | Harsimrat Kaur Badal Slams Centre Over NIA Notice To Kisan Leader, Calls It 'unacceptable'

NIA summons over Khalistani elements in farmers' protest

The NIA's summons are in view of the alleged Khalistani elements in the farmers' protest. The Centre's suspicions were found to be true after Khalistani group - Sikhs for Justice announced a reward of USD 2,50,000 for Punjab farmers asking them to hoist the Khalistan flag at India Gate on Republic Day. NIA had summoned at least 40 people for questioning in a case related to Sikhs for Justice under Section 160 of Code of Criminal Procedure. Farmer leader Baldev Singh & Punjabi singer Deep Sidhu were also summoned on January 17 as witnesses to a case registered on December 15, 2020, however, the two have failed to appear before the NIA citing family engagements, while asking to give a date after February 7.

READ | Farmers Criticize NIA Action Against Them, Say 'Will Fight This In Every Possible Way'

Farmers' agitation continues

Meanwhile, the farmers' unions have asserted that the tractor march will be carried out on Republic Day as planned. They stated that they do not intend to create a security situation but celebrate their rights on Republic Day. The agitating unions have made it clear that the plan of the proposed tractor parade will not change and have put the onus on the Police to maintain law and order situation.

Despite the Supreme Court implementing a stay on the three laws amid the agitations by a section of farmers from Punjab and Haryana, the farmers have vehemently demanded a complete repeal. Even as the government has urged the protesting farmers' unions to bring forward their issues and have a clause by clause discussion on the laws, the farmers have refused to hold clause by clause discussion while demanding a complete withdrawal of the laws.

READ | Farmers Will Not Be Cowed Down By NIA Notices: Cong