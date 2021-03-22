Amarinder Singh Slams Kejriwal For 'false Promises', Calls It All A Re-run Of 2017 Polls

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday slammed Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party and went on to claim that his promises were nothing but a repetition of the 'false promises' and 'cheap attacks' on the Congress party that he had resorted to in the 2017 polls.

Outlining that the people were wise enough to sense deception back then, and are more so now, Singh, in a hard-hitting response to the series of accusations made against him, said, "Punjab knows what a first-rate liar and master of deceit you are. your barefaced lies will be exposed again, just as they had been exposed in the 2017 Assembly polls."

"Riduculous to compare"

Touching upon the regular allegations from his counterpart in Delhi in relation to the fulfilment of promises, he said that it was rather ridiculous to compare his government's track record of over 84 percent promises fulfilled with the Delhi government's pathetic track record of less than 25 percent of promises fulfilled.

"If this is the model you are promising Punjab then my people are better off without it, he added while vividly extending a suggestion that instead of indulging in talks of 'badla', Kejriwal should focus on Delhi, which is still waiting for him to fulfil even 50 percent of his poll promise, he added.

Citing independent analyses that were conducted ahead of the 2020 polls, he claimed that at the end of five years of rule in Delhi, the Kejriwal government had fulfilled only 11 of the 70 promises made. Elaborating on the same, he asserted, "The AAP government in Delhi has failed to show any progress on its 8-lakh jobs' promise of 2015, even the much-talked-about Delhi Skill Mission had failed to take off."

Callin out Kejriwal for proving jobs to 102 people in 2016, 66 in 2017 and 46 until April 2018, outlined that the Punjab government has provided 16.29 lakh jobs under the Ghar Ghar Rozgar Mission.

He went on to cite a survey of the Government of India, Periodic Labour Force Survey (2018-2019) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, as per which Delhi' employment rate was 8.0 per cent as against 7.2 percent in Punjab, which is lower than the national average.

Further, he said, "Unlike Delhi's voters, those in Punjab are not deceived by such hyperbole and have just in their won eyes and in what they can see on the ground."

"COVID appropriate behaviour not ensure"

He also took the opportunity to slam Kejriwal for not ensuring COVID-appropriate behaviour during the Moga meeting, where the AAP leadership itself was seen without masks. Calling them out for their irresponsibility and highlighting their hypocrisy, he said," In Delhi, they are imposing hefty fines for not wearing masks and here they are going out shamelessly, uncaring about the COVID-19 protocols."

Punjab is set to go to the polls in 2022.