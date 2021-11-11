On Thursday, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh took umbrage at the Punjab Assembly unanimously approving a resolution against the extension of the Border Security Force from 15 km to 50 km. The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a notification on October 11 allowing the BSF to undertake search, seizure and arrest within 50 km from the international border in Punjab. Rejecting the contention that this will obstruct the state police in carrying out its responsibilities, he blamed certain "vested political interests" for spreading a false narrative about the notification.

Taking to Twitter, he added, "It concerns national security; must not be politicised. Unfortunately, people playing up the issue are unable to make out the difference between law & order and national security. BSF like Punjab Police is our own force and not an external or foreign army coming to occupy our land."

While addressing a press conference on October 27, the former Congress leader had explained, "My information and understanding of the situation is that it is the Punjab Police who will look after everything. If they require assistance, they will ask for BSF assistance. BSF is not taking over anything in the state. The state will be run over by the state government. This is an issue being made just to gain some brownie points".

Punjab Assembly demands withdrawal of notification

Earlier in the day, Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa moved the resolution seeking the rejection of the Centre's notification pertaining to the BSF dated October 11. Maintaining that the Punjab Police is a "unique" patriotic force, the resolution asserted that the state government is fully competent to maintain law and order. Stressing that the Centre should have consulted the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government before increasing the BSF jurisdiction, it dubbed this as "petty politics". Many MLAs including Amarinder Singh, Parkash Singh Badal and BJP's Arun Narang and Dinesh Babbu were not present on this occasion.