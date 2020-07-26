CM Amarinder Slams Akalis For Indulging In 'petty Politics' Over Punjab COVID Relief Fund

Reacting to the remarks of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Punjab government's COVID Relief Fund, CM Captain Amarinder Singh accused the Opposition party of indulging in petty politics amid the pandemic.

"Never in my political life have I seen such petty politics. Coronavirus pandemic is a question of life and death, and the future of Punjab," the CM said.

READ | Sweet Shops To Open On August 2 For Raksha Bandhan: Punjab CM

In his weekly #AskCaptain live interaction on Facebook, Captain Amarinder said that Rs 64 crore from the CM Relief Fund were spent for COVID-19 relief. He added that the Punjab government has already spent over Rs 300 crore on COVID-care, treatment, and other related expenses. The government is expected to spend another Rs 200 crore on the same.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases among frontline workers. Stating that more than 250 police personnel in Punjab had been infected so far, Captain Amarinder said testing of the frontline workers was of paramount importance for the government.

READ | Max Temperatures Remain Close To Normal Levels In Punjab, Haryana

Coronavirus crisis in Punjab

Nine people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab Saturday, pushing the death toll to 291, while 468 fresh cases took the tally to 12,684, authorities said. Four fatalities were reported in Ludhiana and one each in Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Amritsar, Barnala and Rupnagar, according to a medical bulletin.

Seven policemen in Amritsar, three in Gurdaspur, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Bathinda were among the fresh cases. Punjab has continued to add over 400 fresh cases every day for some days. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the state recorded 414, 441 and 482 cases respectively. A total of 201 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovery. So far, 8,297 people have been cured of the infection. There are 4,096 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the bulletin.

READ | 70,000 Ineligible Beneficiaries Of Social Security Removed: Punjab CM

READ | Punjab Police IG Kaustubh Sharma Tests COVID-19 Positive