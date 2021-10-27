Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday, October 27, addressed a press conference and announced that he will soon launch his own party.
Here are the top ten quotes from his press briefing.
- "I will form my own party soon. The name and symbol of the party will be announced upon receiving clearance from the Eclection Commission".
- "In the course of these 4.5 years that I was there, here are all the papers on what we have promised and what we achieved".
- "I successfully completed 92% of the tasks promised to the citizens and if I had continued in the position till March then the rest of the missions would have been implemented too".
- "Punjab is usually known for the agricultural profession, but as the country is advancing towards industrialization, my government fixed 1000 crore for industrial development. Till I served as the CM, about 96,000 crores were spent and many big companies had shared interest investing in the state".
- "It is the duty of a responsible government to cooperate with the matters related to security forces"
- "Punjab police are first-class forces but they are not trained to handle certain security situations and therefore assistance from the Centre is required to maintain peace in the state".
- "I was Punjab Home Minister for 9.5 years. Somebody who has been the Home Minister for 1 month seems to say that he knows more than me. Nobody wants a disturbed Punjab. We must understand we have been through very difficult times in Punjab".
- "They mock me regarding security measures. My basic training is that of a soldier. I have been in the service for 10 years - from my training period to the time I left the Army, so I understand the basics".
- "When times come, my party will fight all 117 seats in Punjab, be it adjustment seats or we contest on our own. As far as Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) is concerned, wherever he contest from, we will fight him".
- "Sidhu knows nothing, talks too much. He doesn't have brains. I never spoke to Amit Shah or Dhindsa over this, but I'll. I want to be strong to fight Cong, SAD, AAP. I'll talk to them, we'll put up a united front to defeat these"
(Image: ANI)