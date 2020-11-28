Amarinder Singh To Hold Talks With Centre Over Farmers' Protest To Reach 'meeting Ground'

With the farmers' agitation entering its third day on Saturday as thousands demonstrate at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the national capital, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has stated that he spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has urged them to resolve the situation. Shedding light on his talks with Shah and PM Modi, the Punjab CM highlighted that he had requested for an immediate meeting between the Centre and farmers instead of pushing to December 3. He also said that he is hopeful that a 'common ground' would be reached, after his talks with the Centre.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami over the ongoing farmers' protest on Saturday, Capt. Amarinder Singh said, "Twice I spoke to the Home Minister. I spoke to the Prime Minister day before yesterday. I questioned them that instead of taking this meeting to the third, why don't you call them earlier? Talk to them (farmers), try and resolve the situation because this situation is not with me to resolve. If I could talk to them, I have done what I could do in the Vidhan Sabha. You have to resolve a national bill, it is in the national parliament with the national government. I cannot do it."

"I will certainly talk to them and the Government of India to try and bring a resolution, but the Centre must be ready to respond. I am not saying that you surrender, but there has to be a meeting ground. And I hope the Government of India will because I think that is the impression from the Home Minister and the PM, they want peace," he added.

Delhi: Farmers continue to protest against farm laws at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari



"We don't trust them (govt), there have been discussions earlier as well but no solution came out of it. We want the govt to take back the laws," says a farmer

Union Agriculture Min Appeals To Farmers To Call Off Protest

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar did not prepone the date of talks with farm unions and reiterated that farmers should talk to the Centre on December 3. The Union Minister's invite came even as the situation at the Delhi border has been tense as thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab and neighbouring states marched towards the national capital. Tomar also appealed the farmers to call off the agitation in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the winter season.

Farmers' union had earlier met with the Centre at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on November 13 to discuss the contentious farm laws. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar represented Centre and had hoped to 'clear doubts' of the farmers before the festive season. However, the meeting which lasted nearly seven hours, failed to provide a breakthrough and ended inconclusively. Following the talks, farmers called-off the Rail Roko Andolan for a period of 15 days but remain stern in their call to protest in New Delhi.

AAP makes arrangements for farmers

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made arrangements for thousands of farmers marching to Delhi in protest against the farm laws, said party spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Friday. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government did the arrangements after the Centre allowed the farmers to demonstrate at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. The AAP Spokesperson also asserted that the Delhi government stands with the protesting farmers and will ensure that they are taken care of. He also criticised the Centre for urging the Delhi government to allow converting grounds into temporary jails. Chadha highlighted that the demand rejected by the Kejriwal government implies that AAP stands with the farmers of the country.

