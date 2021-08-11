Last Updated:

Amarinder Singh To Meet PM Modi Today, Likely To Discuss Farmers' Row, Security Concerns

Amarinder Singh, Punjab's Chief Minister is currently in Delhi and has already met with Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah, will meet PM Modi.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today has been confirmed with the two leaders expected to meet at 6.30 PM at the national capital to discuss several issues. The development came a day after Captain held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and Party Chief Sonia Gandhi. The discussions with PM Modi are expected to revolve around farmers' issues and the security concerns in Punjab ahead of Independence Day.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has a lined up scheduled which includes meeting with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at 10 AM. In his meeting with Amit Shah, Punjab's Chief Minister had discussed security threats from across the border. CM Captain urged Shah 'to allot 25 CAPF and anti-drone gadgets for the BSF to effectively tackle enhanced security threat from Pak-based terror groups'. 

Captain Amarinder Singh also apprised Amit Shah about the recent efforts by Pakistan's ISI to push large quantities of weapons in Punjab. “With the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for February-March 2022, many militant and radical operatives are being pressurized by the ISI to carry out terrorist actions. These are very serious and worrisome developments having huge security implications for the border state and its people,” the CM warned.

Terror threat in Punjab

Punjab government is on high alert after a tiffin box packed with more than 2 kg of RDX was recovered from a village in Amritsar on Monday, August 9 ahead of Independence Day. Cops suspect that the bomb-laced tiffin was dropped by a Pakistani drone. Police also recovered hand grenades and cartridges from the bag containing the tiffin bomb, informed DGP Dinkar Gupta. 

Gupta said a former village sarpanch had informed police about the drone movement in the area. Meanwhile, yesterday, Punjab Police had conducted search operations in the busy regions of Jandiala in Amritsar. The tiffin bomb also had a switch mechanism and could provide a timed explosion. It further had a magnetic mechanism with two U-shaped magnets and a printed circuit board which can help in the remote signals. Probably, it was to be used high-value target. It is not clear at this stage, whether the explosives were to target any top political leader or meant for some other place and Punjab was just a transit state.

