Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday slammed Pakistan after a report of the 'brutal murder of Hakeem Satnam Singh ji at Peshawar' came forward. Taking to Twitter, Amarinder Singh also condemned Pakistan's 'brutal attack against a minority community'. Reportedly, the horrifying incident took place after a group of unidentified assailants shot Satnam Singh, a Hakeem (physician), dead in Peshawar’s Charsadda road on Thursday, September 30.

Amarinder Singh urges the Ministry of External Affairs to take the issue of Hakeem Satnam Singh's murder.

What happened to Satnam Singh?

The victim had arrived in Peshawar from Hassan Abdaal a day before, September 29 according to the police. ''Hakeem'' Sardar Satnam Singh (Khalsa) was at his clinic when attackers barged into his cabin and opened fire at him, police said. Singh received four bullets and died instantly, they said. The case is still undergoing investigation, the Capital City Police Officer, Peshawar, informed local media. Earlier, apart from this, in another incident, Junaid Akbar, an Assistant Director of the Peshawar Development Authority, was shot and killed by assailants in the district in July. As per the report by The Express Tribune, four shots were fired at Satnam Singh, after the attackers ambushed him in his clinic. He was later rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Manjinder Sirsa reacts to Satnam Singh's brutal murder

Reacting strongly to the incident, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, National Spokesman of Akali Dal and President, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, was amongst the first to lambast the Pakistan government on rising violence against Sikh minorities in the country. He further urged the Indian Embassy in Pakistan to connect with local authorities to ensure justice for the family of the deceased.

In a tweet, he wrote, “Gundagardi in broad daylight in Pakistan & minority Sikhs are under attack. Satnam Singh of Peshawar was killed in a targeted attack at Charadda Road. He was fired 4 times, as per the police report. We urge India in Pakistan to connect with his family & local police to ensure justice.” In another tweet, he also requested the Ministry of External Affairs to take cognisance of the matter and keep a close watch on the issue of depleting the safety of Sikhs in Pakistan.

“We request MEAIndia to closely watch the situation & address the issue of safety of Sikhs in Pakistan with the Govt of Pakistan,” Sirsa wrote.