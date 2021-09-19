Amarinder Singh Urges New CM-elect Charanjit Singh Channi To 'keep Punjab Safe'

A day after resigning from the Punjab Chief Ministership, Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday, 19 September 2021, wished Charanjit Singh Channi on being chosen by the Congress high command to succeed him in the post. Communicated by his advisor Raveen Thukral, Amarinder Singh in his message to Charanjit Singh Channi exuded hope that he will be able to keep Punjab safe and protect its people from the growing security threat from across the border.

Message to Charanjit Singh Channi- dig at Sidhu?

Amarinder Singh's message to Charanjit Singh Channi can be seen as a dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu as, during an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday, after his resignation, the former CM had asserted that the PPCC President was receiving help from across the border.

He had said "I have been saying this right from the first day that he is receiving help from Pakistan. Firstly, he is Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's friend, and he also went to attend his swearing-in ceremony. I, as the Chief Minister, told him not to go, but he still went," Amarinder Singh said. The outgoing CM further added, "He was then found hugging General Bajwa, the Chief of the Pakistan army."

‘My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he’s able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border’: @capt_amarinder pic.twitter.com/oO2F6JUZ6J — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) September 19, 2021

Charanjit Singh Channi and not Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa new Punjab CM

Meanwhile, putting on rest speculations about Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa becoming the CM, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Sunday evening announced that Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) of Punjab. Rawat and senior leaders of Punjab, including newly elected CLP leader Charanjit Singh Channi, have been called by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to the Raj Bhavan at 6:30 PM.

Reacting to Harish Rawat's announcement, Randhawa told media that he welcomes the party's decision and is not disappointed over Channi's election. "It's high command's decision..., I welcome it. Channi is like my younger brother. I am not at all disappointed. The people who get disappointed are the ones who never saw power. I have seen power from my father's time," said Randhawa.

A Dalit leader from the Ramdasia Sikh community, Charanjit Singh Channi is the current Minister for Technical Educational & Industrial Training in the Punjab government. He is a three-time MLA from the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly Constituency. Channi has served as the leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly from 2015-16.