Amarinder Singh Vows To Beat Navjot Sidhu In 2022 Polls; Says 'he's Not Right For Punjab'

Soon after arriving in Chandigarh from his Delhi visit, Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday once again attacked Navjot Singh Sidhu and said that he is 'not the right man' to rule Punjab. Speaking to the media, Captain Amarinder said that he will fight Sidhu from wherever he stands in the upcoming assembly polls and added that he will not let him win. The strong-worded statement of Captain Amarinder Singh comes on the same day that a source close to the former CM informed Republic TV that he is likely to float a new party in the state of Punjab in a few weeks, the main aim of which will be the 'security of the state and the nation'. Captain Amarinder also left open the possibility of seeking a floor test in the state.

'Have never seen Congress in this situation'

Captain Amarinder Singh underlined that he has never seen Congress in a situation as grave as this, and confirmed his resignation from the national party. He, however also made it clear that he would not be joining BJP as was being speculated after his meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his visit to Delhi.

The former Punjab CM also cleared the air around him asking for a floor test in the assembly. "That's for the Speaker to decide, if the numbers are not in majority he can call for a floor test," he said.

Meanwhile, in a big scoop from Navjot Singh Sidhu's meeting with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi held earlier on Thursday, Republic Media Network was informed that the new CM has stood his ground in their tug of war over key appointments. In the meeting, Channi made it clear that the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as Additional Director General of Police (ADG), and that of APS Deol as the Advocate General (AG), will not be overturned, as is continuously being demanded by Sidhu.

In the meeting, Channi has asked Sidhu to reconsider his decision of resignation that has torn the Congress apart in the state yet again. As a middle-ground, Channi has told Sidhu that if he is not happy with IPS being appointed as the DGP then a special prosecutor will be appointed for the sacrilege case. As per Republic's inputs, the Congress high command has since dialed Harish Rawat and asked him to mediate between the pair.

On Tuesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the presidentship of Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee (PPCC) citing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner". After Sidhu's resignation, many of his loyalists like Razia Sultana also tendered their resignation. It is not clear what specifically Sidhu has fallen out with the Congress High Command over.