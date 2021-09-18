Amarinder Singh Vows To Never Support 'incompetent' Sidhu; 'removed Him From Cabinet'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh resigned on Saturday, 18 September, saying he "felt humiliated" and Congress is free to choose anyone to the top office. In a blazing and explosive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Captain Amarinder spoke up on all the issues he had kept a strategic quiet for a long time.

Captain Amarinder Singh has stated that if the Punjab Congress nominates 'incompetent' president Navjot Singh Sidhu for 'Chief Ministership,' he will not support him.

Captain Amarinder Singh speaks to Arnab Goswami

Captain said, "I will not support Sidhu. I removed that person from my Cabinet. Why will I back the incompetent man?"

Captain Amarinder Singh claimed in an exclusive interview with Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network, that Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh is an "incapable" man. He added that he was not informed of the CLP meeting. He noted, "Today I was not informed of the CLP meeting even though I am the leader. I then telephoned Congress president and said that I will resign."

"Why do you need 3 observers? Why call everyone in the night? The meaning was that they wanted to remove me as CM", said Captain Amarinder Singh after stepping down as Punjab CM. Captain Amarinder Singh stated that he was against Navjot Singh Sidhu's pro-Pakistan support. "I had condemned Sidhu when he went to Pakistan and met Imran Khan and Bajwa," he said.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Resigns

After a months-long battle with his former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has tendered his resignation to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit. The CM announced his resignation after saying he was dissatisfied with the party's leadership and that he had been summoned three times in the previous two months by the High Command. The fact that the Congress "humiliated" Singh despite his decades of party dedication and service to the party, as well as his announcement that he will run in the Punjab polls, has left no one in any question as to Singh's continued importance in state politics.

Factionalism has returned to the state unit as a result of this development. When the conflict in Punjab erupted in August, the Congress leadership had selected Navjot Singh Sidhu as the state party president, allegedly against the wishes of the Chief Minister. Despite the appointment of Sidhu, the Congress was unable to calm the Punjab Congress ship, ultimately leading to the resignation of Amarinder Singh.

Image: PTI