Amarinder Singh Vs Navjot Sidhu: Punjab Congress Faction Wants CM Ousted; Threatens Revolt

Further complicating the Congress Vs Congress episode in Punjab that is ongoing at a time when 2022 Punjab assembly elections are around the corner, there is news surfacing that a faction of the national party is going to resort to revolt if a decision to remove the serving Chief Minister of the state Captain Amarinder Singh is not taken. The faction, as per sources, is waiting for the decision of the three-member panel set up by the central leadership.

'No infighting, just a traditional process of consultation': Congress

Meanwhile, Congress has refused to accept that there are cracks in the party. A party leader while talking to Republic Media Network on Thursday, stated, "There is absolutely no infighting in the Congress. The party has a tradition that whenever there is an election on the way, we consult with leaders across the board and that process of consultation is going on. " He added, "If anybody tries to say the contrary, I am afraid those views are misplaced."

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab CM Singh is set to meet the three-member panel set up by the party on Friday. Speaking to reporters on late Wednesday, ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat, who is a member of the panel said that the Punjab CM will meet on Thursday or Friday to 'resolve factionalism', but later Friday was finalized. Singh, who has already reached Delhi has claimed that 'he has a lot to say'.

On Tuesday, Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu met the three-member panel in Delhi and apprised it of the ground reality in Punjab. Asserting that truth cannot be suppressed for long, he took another dig at Punjab CM Amarinder Singh by stressing the need to defeat every anti-Punjab force ahead of the 2022 Assembly election. Sidhu has allegedly targeted the CM for not acting against key Shiromani Akali Dal leaders in the sacrilege case, while Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has also spoken to around 16 MLAs regarding the infighting.

Sidhu remarked, "I came here to convey the voice of the people from the grassroots in Punjab. My stance has been, is, and will remain that the democratic power which goes to the government and financial power which goes to the government in the form of taxes should go back to the people. The power of the people must return to the people in any form. I have conveyed the truth in its entirety. Truth can be suppressed but not defeated."

Infighting among the Congress leaders in Punjab

While the tiff between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh is long-standing, it escalated recently after the two fired salvos at each other in public and on social media. This has even led to an open request by the cricketer-turned-politician for an intervention of the Congress High Command, after which a 3-member panel was set up. But after the panel began to listen to the grievances of the party MLAs, it emerged that not just Sidhu, there were many in the party who were dissatisfied with the working of Captain Amarinder Singh, starting from his style of governance to his incompetency in fulfilling poll promises.

If in spite of the ongoing infighting, there is no change in the leadership then the chances of the Congress party in the upcoming assembly elections seems bleak.

(Credit-Twitter-@capt_amarinder,@sherryontop)