In a super-exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned as Chief Minister of Punjab on Saturday, denied speculations of him leaving politics and affirmed that he will be active in the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab.

"I am an Army man. I have a lot of will. I will be active in the upcoming Assembly polls. I am not leaving politics," Amarinder Singh told Arnab Goswami.

The Captain asserted that even after resigning as Chief Minister, he will fight the issues that are worsening the state. In this context, he said, "Sidhu is a bad person for Punjab and is incompetent." Moreover, he said that he will oppose if Sidhu is chosen as the next CM face, calling him incapable for the top post.

Captain says he is against Sidhu's pro-Pakistan leaning

Singh said that he is against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's pro-Pakistan leaning. "I had condemned Sidhu when he went to Pakistan and met (Pakistan Prime Minister) Imran Khan and (Army Chief) Bajwa," he said.

Calling Sidhu a "bad and incompetent" person, the former Chief Minister said that Sidhu met Pakistan officials when "Indian soldiers were getting killed."

He further alleged that Sidhu is receiving help from Pakistan and accused him of not caring about soldiers dying at the border. "How elaborate is his contact with Pakistan is something I don't know, that's for the Central agencies to find out," the outgoing CM said.

The 79-year-old leader, who steered the Congress in 2017 to a thumping victory, resigned on Saturday after the factionalism surfaced in the party's state unit. When the issue escalated in August, Sidhu was made president of the Punjab Congress. However, all the tactics of the grand old party failed eventually leading to Amarinder Singh's resignation.

Image: ANI