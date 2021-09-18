Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij took a dig at Captain Amarinder Singh after he resigned as Punjab Chief Minister and said such a development was already scripted the day Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the Congress.

"Captain Amarinder Singh has resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Punjab. Its script was written on the same day Navjot Singh Sidhu entered the Congress because wherever the 'saint' goes, destruction follows," Vij tweeted in Hindi, minutes after Captain tendered his resignation on Saturday.

The BJP Minister further compared Punjab's 'instability' in Congress to a sinking ship and said the reason behind Captain Amarinder's resignation was the 'internal conflicts' in the party.

"When a ship is about to sink, its movement becomes unsteady. Similarly, the Punjab Congress has also become unstable. They have internal conflicts," Vij told reporters today.

Captain Amarinder resigns as Punjab CM

After months of a tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu over scores of issues, and reconciling with his fellow Congres leaders, CM Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation on Saturday along with that of his Council of Ministers.

After tendering his resignation, Captain lamented that Congress leaders had been holding multiple meetings lately over the issue of state leadership, indicating a mistrust in him.

"I had informed the Congress President earlier in the day that I will be tendering my resignation. They called the MLAs to Delhi twice and are now convening Congress Legislative Party meeting in Chandigarh today. This makes me feel that they have an element of doubt on me, that I wasn't able to run the government. It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust," he told media after meeting the Governor.

Amarinder Singh clarified that he continues to remain a Congressman but maintained there is "always an option for the future."

Face-off between Amarinder Singh & Sidhu

The tiff between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh escalated earlier this year after the two fired salvos at each other in public and on social media. This led to an open request by the cricketer-turned-politician for an intervention of the Congress High Command. To end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit, Congress president Sonia Gandhi formed a committee comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on May 28.

Since then, the panel met multiple stakeholders including MLAs, ministers, and the CM to ascertain their views ahead of the 2022 Assembly Elections. Ignoring Singh's protests, Gandhi appointed Sidhu as the Punjab Congress President on July 18. Despite his appointment, the Congress failed to calm waters in the Punjab Congress, as Sidhu continued attacks against the Captain-led Congress government in the state.