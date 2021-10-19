Amarinder Singh's Super Alliance With BJP Biggest Blow To Congress' Punjab 2022 Chances?

With Captain Amarinder Singh announcing he will be floating a new political party ahead of the upcoming 2022 assembly elections, the entire political scenario changes in Punjab. This development has come as a serious blow to Congress as their chances are looking slim due to Captain Singh's huge support & charisma and a possible alliance with BJP and Akalis. This also comes at a time when the Congress in Punjab is witnessing enormous strife.

Why Amarinder Singh poses an enormous threat to Congress

The unexpected exit of Captain from the Congress last month not only pushed the grand old party towards crisis but also opened gates that could cost it in the assembly polls. When it was decided to remove Captain Amarinder as Chief Minister, many of the MLAs supported the decision, whereas many did not. However, what has been witnessed since then has made clear that the power-struggle within the Congress continues, and there is sure to be every possibility that Captain may reach out to MLAs loyal to him.

Meanwhile, there is also no denying that Captain played a major role in Congress' victory in the 2002 and 2017 assembly elections when it defeated the powerful Akalis. Amarinder Singh has also given an open challenge to Navjot Singh Sindhu in the 2022 polls. The Patiala MLA had said that he will fight Sidhu from wherever he stands in the Vidhan Sabha polls. Further, an alliance of nationalism between the BJP and Captain Amarinder Singh also comes at a time when Pakistan continues to peddle terrorism, drones, drugs across the border.

In 2017 polls, Amarinder Singh maneuvered Congress to victory with 77 seats in the 117-member State assembly. The 79-year-old's 'Har Ghar Captain' campaign and policies for the unemployed took Congress towards unprecedented success. Under Singh's leadership, Congress also secured 8 out of 13 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

Captain’s super alliance - BJP, Akali breakaways and more?

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday declared that he will come up with a new political party and will consider a pre-poll alliance with BJP and Akali Dal ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls. According to Republic Media Network sources, Amarinder Singh may even hold a mega rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patiala, which is the captain's home turf.

Amarinder Singh had quit as Chief Minister of Punjab after months of infighting with the Navjot Singh Sidhu camp. "I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal & external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake," Raveen Thukral, Captain's media advisor, said quoting Patiala MLA.