Amarnath Cloudburst: Farooq Abdullah Calls Tragedy 'unfortunate'; Demands Probe

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday termed the Amarnath cloudburst incident in which at least 16 people died and several others were injured as 'unfortunate'. Questioning why tents were put on a risky place, he asserted that a probe is necessary into the matter.

"We hope government will explain what happened and how. The basis on which tents were put up at such a risky place should be investigated. It is the first time tents were placed there. This can be a human error," Abdullah said.

He hoped that a good compensation would be provided to the families of the deceased by the government. "The incident is unfortunate. An investigation into the matter is necessary, government needs to explain what happened," the former J&K Chief Minister said.

Death toll in Amarnath cloudburst rises to 16; 15,000 stranded pilgrims evacuated

The death toll in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath rose to 16 on Saturday while around 15,000 stranded pilgrims were shifted to the Panjtarni base camp.

Search operation for the missing persons continued without break. Senior officials said that 25 injured pilgrims have been shifted to hospitals while several are still believed to be trapped inside the debris.

The Indian Army, which is working with central and state forces, has deployed men and high-tech machinery to rescue pilgrims. Nine surveillance detachments with hand-held thermal imagers, two through-wall radars and other gadgets are in use for rescue operations.

The annual pilgrimage, which started on June 30, has been paused following the tragedy and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations get over, a senior administration official said.