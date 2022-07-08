Amarnath Cloudburst: PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Tragedy; Takes Stock Of Situation

A cloudburst struck near the base camp of the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday killing 13 pilgrims with 40 people missing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the tragedy and extended his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. PM Modi also spoke to Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and took stock of the situation.

After the news of the tragedy, PM Modi tweeted:

Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

A cloudburst struck near the base camp of the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas, in which 12 pilgrims died and around 40 people went missing. After heavy rainfall, water streamed through the campsite. As per inputs, three langars have been washed away. The NDRF and SDRF have initiated rescue and relief operations. The cloudburst occurred at around 5.30 PM after which the rescue teams rushed to the spot. The water came from above and sides of the cave following a heavy downpour at the upper reaches. The rain has stopped for now, informed the ITBP, though people remain missing.

The rescue operations are on after langars and tents were washed away due to heavy rains. "Some langars and tents have come under cloud burst/flash floods at the holy cave... Rescue operations by Police, NDRF & SFs in under progress. The injured are being airlifted for treatment. The situation is under control," tweeted the IGP Kashmir.

As per police officials, the yatra has been temporarily suspended. The Amarnath Yatra had kicked off on June 30 after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.