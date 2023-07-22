Amarnath Yatris Now Brand Ambassadors Of J&K: LG Sinha

Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, coming from across the country and abroad, are now the brand ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday.

Sinha made these remarks after visiting the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps – on the Pahalgam route of the annual pilgrimage – in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

At the Nunwan base camp, the Lt Governor interacted with some pilgrims and reviewed the arrangements for queue management.

In a review meeting held with senior officers at the base camp, he discussed measures taken for comfortable stay, food, healthcare, connectivity, sanitation, water and other facilities for the pilgrims, in case of bad weather.

Sinha was briefed that the camp directors are holding regular meetings with service providers, stakeholders and additional lanes have been added at check-points.

He observed that the administration is sensitive to the needs of pilgrims, responsive and has ensured better arrangements for hassle-free pilgrimage.

"I am extremely proud of the entire team, Shrine Board, J&K Police, CAPFs, Army, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, Mountain Rescue Teams, service providers and citizens, for commendable work and ensuring smooth conduct of the yatra. Through our solidarity, resolve and preparation, we'll overcome any future challenges," the Lt Governor said.

"Pilgrims from across the country and abroad are now the brand ambassadors of J-K. The economic activities associated with spiritual pilgrimage generate livelihood for the locals and spur tourist influx to the UT," he said.

The meeting also discussed the deployment of security and police personnel, doctors, medical staff, rescue teams, and the steps taken to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims.

During his visit to the Chandanwari base camp, Sinha interacted with the pilgrims, sanitation workers and service providers, and also took stock of the arrangements.

More than three lakh pilgrims have so far visited the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. The yatra, which commenced on July 1, will culminate on August 31.