Prashant Kishor Takes A Jibe At Jyotiraditya Scindia And His Resignation From Congress

Amid a big setback for the Congress, after Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation, poll strategist Prashant Kishor raised questions over the miffed Congress leader's mass appeal stating that Scindia "has little to show as mass leader, political organiser or administrator"; he also took a dig at the former Congress leader over his surname.

Amazing that those who usually find fault with #Gandhis leading Congress because of their surname are finding a #scindia leaving #INC as big jolt for the party!



Fact is but for his surname even @JM_Scindia has little to show as mass leader, political organiser or administrator. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 10, 2020

READ | BJP's Ganesh Singh Welcomes Jyotiraditya Scindia's Decision To Resign From Congress

Interestingly, Prashant Kishor, who was himself expelled from Janata Dal (United) with no leader or MLA from the party issuing resignation to show solidarity to him, has made a "little to show as mass leader" comment on Jyotiraditya Scindia whose resignation has led to a mass resignation of MLAs in Madhya Pradesh to the extent of collapse of the Madhya Pradesh government.

READ | Senior Congress Neta & Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Breaks Silence On Scindia's Resignation

In a sensational development, Jyotiraditya Scindia on twitter announced that he has quit the grand old party. Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday morning shared a photograph of the resignation letter sent to party chief Sonia Gandhi dated March 9. In his letter, Scindia mentioned that his dissatisfaction had built up in the past one year. He wrote to Sonia, "As you well know, this path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

READ | Hammerblow: 19 Congress Madhya Pradesh MLAs Tender Resignations After Scindia Quits Party

Minutes before the resignation, Jytiraditya Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. After the meeting, Shah and Scindia left together, with the miffed Congress leader leaving behind the Range Rover he had driven into 7LKM.

The Congress high-command had also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, Scindia appeared resolved. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

READ | SCOOP: Jyotiraditya Scindia To Join BJP & be Named RS Candidate; MP Floor Test On March 16