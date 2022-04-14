After Delhi's Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College rescinded its invitation to BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan to speak at a session on "Ambedkar Beyond Constitution" on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, Paswan who is also Assistant Professor of Law at Patna University and advisor at the Dalit India Chambers of Commerce and Industry, condemned the move.

Speaking to Republic TV, Paswan said, "A week ago I was invited. The University said it was celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti and organising a session on Ambedkar Beyond Constitution. I was looking forward to it, as LSR, you know is a premier institution. But, unfortunately, I got a message from the organisers yesterday that the invite has been rescinded and it's cancelled at the behest of some resistance from the student community."

Saying that he did not delve much into it as it was meaningless on his part to do so, Paswan asserted that the message the University's actions sent was deeply problematic and reflective of the student organisation SFI's "feudalistic and elitist mindset."

"The message I received shows, and it is something that is deeply problematic, that on a day when we are commemorating the chief architect of the Constitution on India, we believe in our constitutional value of debate, we say that dissent is the essence of democracy and some students of SFI affiliation are not letting me speak at the institution...This is reflective of their feudalistic and elitist mindset where they don't want a subaltern voice," the academician told Republic.

'Intolerance of the highest level'

Asserting that no one can stop others from speaking their mind, as "we're living in a free country which has extremely important values of Constitutional democracy", Paswan said, "Most importantly, this is intolerance of highest level. The people who have been complaining of intolerance...are showing intolerance. They are showing intolerance on a day when we are commemorating Babasaheb Ambedkar."

"You see, you might stop me from speaking but you cannot stop the millions of Dalits in the country from speaking their mind," the BJP leader added.

Expressing that he has no problems with "LSR, the Institution" Paswan expressed, "An institution must be a space for debate. An institution must be a space for discussion - divergent discussion - because we are coming from a civilization where the Upanishads have categorically taught us that let noble thoughts come from all directions and still be rooted in our culture and civilization."

"You cannot convert an eminent institution like LSR into an echo chamber. That only one idea, one institution can flourish over there and other ideas cannot enter the campus. We deeply condemn this," he added.

"One thing has been made clear that the mindset of the Left organisation (SFI), the mindset of the Left student body, is deeply casteist, deeply elitist, deeply feudalist and deeply exclusivist," the academician asserted.

Paswan was scheduled to deliver a talk virtually on the topic 'Ambedkar beyond Constitution' and was sent an invitation from LSR's SC/ST Cell.

Reportedly, LSR's message to call off Prakash's address read, "This is a reaction based on a mix of recent developments in Karnataka and JNU." The College further stated that they intend to keep politics and the varsity at bay and reports suggest that the Student's Federation of India (SFI), CPI(M)'s student outfit, raised objections to Prakash's speech at LSR which is now cancelled.