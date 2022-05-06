Amid 3-way Tussle Over Bagga, Haryana CM Says 'did Our Job, Now It's Up To Punjab & Delhi'

Condemning in the strongest of words the arrest of Tajinder Singh Bagga by Punjab Police, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar confirmed that the BJP leader was handed over to the Delhi Police by their Haryana counterparts on Friday. Khattar, making it clear that the Haryana police has no role henceforth, said that the sequence of events hereafter will be decided by the Delhi and Punjab Police.

"Delhi Police alerted us saying that this vehicle is on its way to Haryana, and onboard is Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. Haryana Police became alert & stopped them in Kurukshetra, near Pipli," said Khattar. The Haryana CM, blaming the Punjab police said, "The protocol was not followed, they should have."

"Punjab Police said that they will approach the court, it is up to them. Ultimately, Haryana Police handed them over to Delhi Police. Both Punjab and Delhi Police can take it from there," he added.

'Bagga's arrest forced'

Elaborating on Bagga's arrest, Khattar said, "During elections, he went to the state, took part in a few rallies. In rallies, it is natural to attack each other, and if some untoward action takes place, it is brought to the notice of the Election Commission of India. Police then have a look into the matter, and accordingly prepare a chargesheet...then, someone is relieved, someone is warned...actions like these take place. The political issues don't really last for so long.

"But forcing Punjab Police to pick up a political figure in this manner...there should at least be a little amiability. If enmity b/w political parties rise like this, there'll be problems. This shouldn't have been done," the Haryana CM further said, claiming that such instances have increased in Punjab, citing Kumar Vishwas' case.

Tajinder Singh Bagga arrested

Bagga, the incumbent Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of BJYM, was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi, in connection with an FIR registered on April 1.

In the FIR, Bagga has been booked under IPC Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 505(2) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

The FIR under the said sections was filed on AAP's Sunny Singh Ahluwalia's complaint, in which he accused the BJP leader of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter. The investigation is being done by an SIT of SAS Nagar Police.