Amid Akhilesh-KP Maurya Spat, Mayawati Says 'SP's Internal Complicity With BJP Not Hidden'

Amid the Twitter war between Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said that SP is losing its support base in the state due to its own act.

"If there are reports of quarrels, tussles in the family, party and their alliance and their open nexus with criminal elements and jail matching etc. in the general discussions in the media, then why should there be no disappointment among the people?" Mayawati asked.

She stated that the "internal complicity" of SP with the BJP is not hidden from anyone. "This is the special reason that the BJP government has got a walkover here when SP is the main opposition party and the government is free to do its own thing. Due to this, the life of the general public and especially the Muslim society was plagued and there was a lot of restlessness among them," she said.

Moreover, Mayawati claimed that Akhilesh Yadav is trying to divert the people's attention by using unrestrained and childish rhetoric to hide shortcomings.

3. सपा मुखिया अपनी इसी प्रकार की जनविरोधी कमियों को छिपाने के लिए दूसरों के खिलाफ अक्सर अनर्गल व बचकानी बयानबाजी आदि करके व करवाकर लोगों का ध्यान बांटने का प्रयास करते रहते हैं, जिससे लोगों व देश की अन्य विपक्षी पार्टियों को भी सपा से सावधान रहने की ज़रूरत है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 10, 2022

Twitter war erupts between Akhilesh Yadav & Keshav Maurya

This development comes amid a spat between Akhilesh Yadav and Lashav Prasad. This began after the Samajwadi Party chief made a statement after offering to make Maurya the Chief Minister if he switches sides with 100 legislators citing the example of Bihar. However, in reply, the BJP leader said that Akhilesh Yadav's party itself is getting drowned, how will he make me the chief minister?

On Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at KP Maurya hinting that all is not well in the Yogi Adityanath government claiming that budget of his ministry had been reduced. In response, the Deputy CM claimed that SP is going to be eliminated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.