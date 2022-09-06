Amid Anand Sharma's Disgruntlement, Congress Holds Key HP Poll Meeting; Tickets On Agenda

Amid Anand Sharma's disgruntlement ahead of the Assembly polls, Congress' Himachal Pradesh unit held a meeting of the State Election Committee on Monday. In the last couple of years, Sharma is perceived to have been sidelined within Congress and was even denied another Rajya Sabha stint after his term ended this year. While he had refused to be the chairman of the steering committee of Congress for the HP polls owing to his exclusion from meetings and repeated insults, the veteran leader was a part of the deliberations yesterday.

As per sources, the Sonia Gandhi-led party agreed to let all its sitting 20 MLAs contest the Assembly election this time too. On August 9, two of its legislators- Pawan Kajal and Lakhvinder Singh Rana switched allegiance to BJP in the presence of JP Nadda. In the 2017 HP Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. However, Jairam Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election.

On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was reduced to 21 seats. Last year, the BJP government suffered a setback after Congress won the by-election to the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi. AAP is aiming to emerge as a key opposition force in the state which has traditionally seen a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress.

Anand Sharma flags dire state of Congress

Speaking to the media on August 24 after publicly expressing his displeasure with Congress, Anand Sharma advocated internal changes in the Sonia Gandhi-led party. A leader of the G23, Sharma served as the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry from 2009 to 2014 and functioned as the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha till April this year. While he dismissed the possibility of quitting Congress in today's interaction, the senior Congress leader stressed the need for the party to avoid factionalism for ensuring the revival of the party.