Amid Mounting Anger Against CAA, Cong Leader Arif Masood Slams Own Party For 'soft Stand'

Amid the row over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Congress MLA from Bhopal Arif Masood has slammed his own party alleging a softened stand on CAA. While speaking at an anti-CAA protest, the Madhya Pradesh MLA asked the protestors to chase away any Congress leader who comes to support Anti-CAA protests.

"I want to say to our Congress leaders, where are you all? Why are you hiding? If you are silent when they are spreading hatred then you will also be termed as supporting them," said Masood.

He also recalled his conversation with Chief Minister Kamal Nath. According to Masood, Kamal Nath had told him that the movement against CAA is losing its grip and BJP is taking advantage of it. "I said yes you are right Chief Minister. Because we are talking about Ambedkar and Gandhi. And your Congress leaders are hiding behind BJP which is why our movement is losing its grip," he said slamming the Congress party.

Addressing the protestors not to entertain and believe any Congress leader, he said, "I want to tell all the women of Ratlam and all the crowd here, when these Congress leaders come to you, ask them where were they when our mothers and sisters were on roads. Don't come under the influence of any leader. Remove these leaders and you head the movement, everyone will come behind you."

The Madhya Pradesh MLA's anger towards his own party has exposed another incident of a divide in Congress party. Madhya Pradesh has been the epicentre exposing the divide in Congress as previously, Congress leader Jyotiradya Scindia had gone against the party stating that if the manifesto promised by Kamal Nath led government is not fulfilled then he will hit the streets along with the people against the government. Chief Minister Kamal Nath in retaliation had challenged Scindia to do so.

