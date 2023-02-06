Amid Anti-encroachment Drive In J&K, 'encroacher' Farooq Abdullah's Brother Confronted

Farooq Abdullah's brother Mustafa Kamal has been named in the list of state land encroachers, documents accessed by Republic show. The documents allege that Kamal, a former minister, encroached upon five kanals of land in the Chowari area in Bathindi under the Bahu Tehsil in Jammu. The revelation comes amid the ongoing anti-encroachment drive Jammu and Kashmir.

Republic confronted Mustafa Kamal who got rattled and evaded answering the questions. This is how the conversation went:

Republic: We are asking that there's a document which the government of... Kamal: (Flashing another document) You don't consider this? This is the law. Republic: Sir, this is also as per law. Kamal: Let them talk to me, I can't talk to you...

PDP General Secretary named 'encroacher'

Meanwhile, People's Democratic Party (PDP) general secretary Rashid Malik has been named an encroacher by the Bahu Tehsildar office, Republic has learned. A notice has also been issued in Malik's name. The notice reads: "State land measuring three kanal under survey number 886 in the state village of Sunjwan Tehsil Bahu District Jammu. That, you are an illegal occupant in respect of the above scheduled public premises (state land)."

#BREAKING on This is Exclusive | Anti-encroachment drive underway in Jammu and Kashmir; Republic confronts Farooq Abdullah's kin Mustafa Kamal who is one of the encroachers pic.twitter.com/Mc9ONwKX1E — Republic (@republic) February 6, 2023

Anti-encroachment drive in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on January 9 issued a circular through which it had directed for the removal of encroachments on state land by January 31, 2023. Against the same, the Supreme Court was approached, and on February 3, it refused to put a stay on the circular even as it said 'houses should not be demolished'. “If stay is granted, then it will benefit land grabbers,” the Court observed.

As the anti-encroachment drive began, people resorted to stone-peltimg in Upper-Narwal Sunjuwan area of Jammu city. A policeman was injured in the incident.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has assured people that the administration will safeguard the habitants and the livelihood of the common man. He dismissed as "misinformation" the claim that the common man will be impacted in the anti-encroachment drive launched last month across Jammu and Kashmir.