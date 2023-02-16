Amid BBC I-T Row, Law Min Bemoans Those 'trusting Foreign Media More Than Indian Agencies'

Amid the ongoing controversy over the Income Tax survey being conducted at the offices of BBC in the country, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday hit out at those criticising the I-T officials. He bemoaned that some people choose to trust foreign news outlets, but do not trust Indian investigating agencies.

Sharing an opinion piece by former Prasar Bharti Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who argued that the outrage over the tax survey of BBC in India was misplaced, Rijiju on twitter said, "Expectedly, the same Ecosystem got outraged! These people trust foreign news agencies but they won't trust Indian agencies. They swear by BBC but they won't believe Indian Courts. They'll even abuse the Supreme Court if one adverse Judgement is passed."

I-T survey ends on Thursday

The Union Minister's remark has come against the backdrop of the ongoing political debate triggered over the BBC recently airing a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots. On the other hand, the Income Tax department's marathon surveys at BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai ended on Thursday, after clocking over 58 hours of analysis in total, as officials prepared an inventory of financial data from select staffers and collected digital and paper data.

The operation had begun at the BBC offices at around 11:30 am on Tuesday and wound up on Thursday night, reports news agency PTI. Tax authorities have made an inventory of the available stock, recorded the statement of some staffers and have impounded some documents as part of the survey action, officials said.



As per the I-T Dept, the survey is being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies. The I-T teams are seeking answers on financial transactions, the company structure and other details about the news company, and are copying data from electronic gadgets as part of their task of collecting the evidence.

The Opposition parties have denounced the IT department action against the London-headquartered public broadcaster, terming it 'political vendetta'.