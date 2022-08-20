Last Updated:

Amid Bengal SSC Scam Probe, Partha Chatterjee Taken To SSKM Hospital Due To Sudden Illness

Partha Chatterjee was taken to SSKM hospital from the presidency jail for a medical check-up reportedly as his health suddenly deteriorated.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
West Bengal

IMAGE: ANI


Two days after a PMLA court extended the judicial custody of West Bengal's expelled minister Partha Chatterjee to August 31 in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case, he was taken to SSKM hospital from the presidency jail for a medical check-up reportedly as his health suddenly deteriorated. 

Notably, Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested last month in the SSC scam case, in which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple premises belonging to Arpita Mukherjee and recovered cash worth about Rs 50 crore, foreign currency, jewellery and gold biscuits in connection with its raids into the scam.

Partha Chatterjee shifted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar after ED objects to admission at SSKM 

Earlier too, Partha Chatterjee had to be admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar post his arrest (July 23). The TMC leader was arrested in the SSC scam on July 23 and was subsequently sent to a two-day custody of the ED, however, he complained of uneasiness and was admitted to the SSKM hospital on a local court's order. The ED went against the order and approached the Kolkata HC against his admission at SSKM and thus he was subsequently moved to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar where he was treated as the ED officials were waiting outside the Hospital. 

READ | In Bengal Cash Scam, Partha Chatterjee & Arpita Mukherjee sent to 14 days judicial custody

Meanwhile, the Income Tax department on August 19 raided a hotel at Bhandara Park in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district after getting information that a person close to Partha Chatterjee will be visiting the hotel. A spokesman of the I-T department said that raids were conducted for over eight hours but they failed to track down the person, who sneaked out of the hotel before the team from the I-T department arrived. 

READ | TMC censors Kunal Ghosh for 14 days over remarks against sacked leader Partha Chatterjee

SSC recruitment scam

The scam dates back to 2016, when certain candidates, enlisted on the final panel of employees after successfully passing through the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBCSSC) examination process including a written examination and interviews, eventually failed to secure appointments and moved the court alleging irregularities. 

The court thereafter ordered a CBI investigation into as many as seven cases of irregularities in the recruitment of assistant teachers in classes IX and X and non-teaching staff in group C and D in state-run and government-aided schools. The ED is also investigating the cases under the PMLA act. 

READ | TMC censors general secy Kunal Ghosh for 14 days over remarks against Partha Chatterjee

Image: ANI

READ | Bengal SSC scam: Ex-TMC Min Partha Chatterjee, Arpita sent to judicial custody till Aug 31
READ | IT raids Jharkhand hotel in search of Partha Chatterjee's aide
First Published:
COMMENT