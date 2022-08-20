Amid Bengal SSC Scam Probe, Partha Chatterjee Taken To SSKM Hospital Due To Sudden Illness

Two days after a PMLA court extended the judicial custody of West Bengal's expelled minister Partha Chatterjee to August 31 in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case, he was taken to SSKM hospital from the presidency jail for a medical check-up reportedly as his health suddenly deteriorated.

Notably, Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested last month in the SSC scam case, in which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple premises belonging to Arpita Mukherjee and recovered cash worth about Rs 50 crore, foreign currency, jewellery and gold biscuits in connection with its raids into the scam.

Kolkata, West Bengal | Former WB minister Partha Chatterjee was brought from Presidency Jail to SSKM Hospital for a medical check-up, reportedly after his health suddenly deteriorated.



He is under judicial custody till Aug 31 in connection with the SSC scam case pic.twitter.com/kpl7GwHXqM — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

Partha Chatterjee shifted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar after ED objects to admission at SSKM

Earlier too, Partha Chatterjee had to be admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar post his arrest (July 23). The TMC leader was arrested in the SSC scam on July 23 and was subsequently sent to a two-day custody of the ED, however, he complained of uneasiness and was admitted to the SSKM hospital on a local court's order. The ED went against the order and approached the Kolkata HC against his admission at SSKM and thus he was subsequently moved to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar where he was treated as the ED officials were waiting outside the Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax department on August 19 raided a hotel at Bhandara Park in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district after getting information that a person close to Partha Chatterjee will be visiting the hotel. A spokesman of the I-T department said that raids were conducted for over eight hours but they failed to track down the person, who sneaked out of the hotel before the team from the I-T department arrived.

SSC recruitment scam

The scam dates back to 2016, when certain candidates, enlisted on the final panel of employees after successfully passing through the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBCSSC) examination process including a written examination and interviews, eventually failed to secure appointments and moved the court alleging irregularities.

The court thereafter ordered a CBI investigation into as many as seven cases of irregularities in the recruitment of assistant teachers in classes IX and X and non-teaching staff in group C and D in state-run and government-aided schools. The ED is also investigating the cases under the PMLA act.

Image: ANI