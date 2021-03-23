Amid Blame Game Over Jayalalithaa's Death; Ex-DMK MP Has 'doubts' Regarding Karunanidhi

Lashing out at DMK chief MK Stalin for 'politicising' the death of AIADMK Supremo Jayalalithaa, BJP leader P Ramalingam said, he too has 'doubts' regarding the death of Stalin's father and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

P Ramalingam, who switched from DMK to BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls alleged that Stalin 'avoided' his father in his last days. Karunanidhi, who served as the chief minister for five terms, breathed his last on August 7, 2018, at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness.

"Stalin says he has doubts regarding Jayalalithaa's death. I have some doubts regarding Kalaignar's (Karunanidhi) death too. I will tell people how Stalin became the Leader of Opposition and what he did in front of me in Delhi. I will tell people about how he avoided his father," he said. READ | Jayalalithaa death probe: Stalin dares EPS to charge him after CM alleges DMK's role

Ramalingam added that the DMK leader is levelling "non-sense allegations" against CM Palaniswami and AIADMK leaders as he wants to become the Chief Minister. "Staling is having over Rs 2,000 crore properties. Sonia Gandhi used to call him a make-up man," he added.

AIADMK lodges complaint with EC against DMK

The remarks come a day after AIADMK approached the Election Commission seeking directions to MK Stalin and his son Udayanidhi to stop speaking about Jayalalithaa’s death during their Election campaigns Earlier, Stalin dismissed Palaniswami's allegations that he is responsible for the death of former chief minister Jayalalithaa and dared the CM to lodge a case against him.

Both Dravidian parties have promised a fast-tracked investigation into Jayalalitha's death if voted to power in Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The term of the fifteenth state legislative assembly will end on May 2. Elections for the 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

