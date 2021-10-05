Amid Buzz In Chhattisgarh Leadership Change, 35 Congress MLAs Return From Delhi

In the latest churn in Chhattisgarh politics, more than 30 Congress MLAs who had been camping in Delhi, to mount 'pressure' on the high command have returned to Raipur on Monday evening. As per sources, 35 MLAs have returned back to Raipur in batches amid speculations of a leadership change. This comes as a significant development since MLAs holed up in the national capital belonged to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's camp. Their departure from Delhi, suggests that the apparent show of strength has fallen through, paving the way for TS Singh Deo to assume the post of the CM.

As MLAs landed in Delhi, most of them avered that "everything is fine" in the state and denied discussions about a change of guard. The legislators have claimed that the purpose of their Delhi visit was to meet AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh P L Punia and convey that Rahul Gandhi should extend the duration of his proposed tour to the state. Notably, on October 4, a discussion was held between Punia and the rebel MLAs, where the Lakhimpur Kheri violence was discussed. However, it is apparent that action is set to begin in Chhattisgarh.

MLA Brihaspat Singh, who is known to be close to Baghel, told PTI, "We spoke to Punia ji on Sunday night and he mentioned the incident of Lakhimpur Kheri and said that now the meeting may be delayed. He will meet us when he next visits Raipur."

Pressure has mounted on the Congress high command to implement the 2.5-year rotation that they had allegedly promised TS Deo when Bhupesh Baghel was made the Chief Minister of the state. As per reports, on October 6, more flights are scheduled for some general secretaries to fly to Delhi to put the final pressure on the high command. It has been reported that if Baghel doesn't resign then TS Singh Deo will tender his resignation. The political drama is set to reach a crescendo on October 7, when Baghel is scheduled to inaugurate Mata Kaushalaya Mandir. According to sources, he is likely to resign on the date if things fail to reach a solution for him.

